Tom Telesco's new job should not surprise Raiders fans in the slightest

The Las Vegas Raiders have made several ill-advised decisions during the tenure of owner Mark Davis. While the son of the legendary Raiders owner is well-intentioned and certainly wants to win more than anyone, he's fallen short of establishing a winning culture in Oakland or Las Vegas.

This included the hiring of former Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco last season. While he was far from the worst front office move that the team has made in recent history, his stint with the Silver and Black lasted just one year before being fired in January.

Telesco has been working in NFL front offices in various capacities since 1991, and he's been a general manager since the 2013 season. However, after helping the Raiders win just four games last season, his stock in league circles must have dropped significantly.

Tom Telesco lands radio job, out of NFL for 2025 season

With training camps already in full swing or beginning in the next day or two, most NFL coaching staffs and front offices are set in stone. Telesco did not land a role with any team, so on Tuesday, he accepted a job as a radio host for SiriusXM for the upcoming season.

While this does not necessarily slam the door on a return to the NFL, it should not surprise Raider Nation, who saw his roster blunders up close last season. This is the same person who felt that a Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell quarterback battle was a winning formula in the AFC West.

To be fair, Telesco did add some great draft picks to the roster, notably Brock Bowers, Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze. Players like Decamerion Richardson, Tommy Eichenberg and Dylan Laube could still pan out as well.

However, Telesco's lack of interest in Josh Jacobs was the final nail in the coffin for the already-fractured relationship between him and the team. He also lost solid players like Amik Robertson, Bilal Nichols and Jerry Tillery in free agency.

These were not major losses, but he replaced them with Christian Wilkins, the $110 million man who only played five games for the Silver and Black last season. If he makes a full recovery in 2025, then Telesco should get credit for this addition, but the jury is still out.

Telesco not landing with an NFL team this season is not in the least bit surprising to Raider Nation. He was not devoid of talent as a general manager, but he faltered in a few key areas that caused the team to win just four games last season. Hopefully, he lands with another NFL team, but if not, at least he has a good gig to keep him around the game.

