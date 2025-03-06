With a little over a month to go until the 2025 NFL Draft, the league is currently agonizing over a draft class that is one of the most debated in years due to its lack of truly elite talent.

Still, the class includes a loaded group at both running back and defensive line while also boasting a pair of elite prospects in Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter. As usual, it is the quarterbacks that drive the discussions about the class and this year is no different.

After a draft that just had a whopping six quarterbacks selected in round one, the NFL is still starving for quarterbacks. Unfortunately, this year does not have even half as many talented quarterbacks for teams to take early on.

Still, it is the most important position in sports and will always be taken high regardless of how loaded the class is with talent. Heading into the 2025 Draft, these are the top ten quarterbacks.