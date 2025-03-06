Alabama v Oklahoma | Brian Bahr/GettyImages

4. Jalen Milroe (Alabama)

Grade: Day three

The biggest wild card in the draft? Jalen Milroe is one of the strangest quarterback prospects in recent memory due to the fact that he simply isn’t that good right now.

Much more of an athlete than a quarterback at this point, Milroe possesses playing speed for the position that will make him a factor in the NFL from day one. Wherever he goes, they will have to make his legs a massive part of the offense, especially early on in his career.

Furthermore, his arm is talented as well as he has one of the strongest in the class. This, combined with his speed and athleticism, makes him a dangerous player out of structure, and he is quite creative in this regard.

Unfortunately, Milroe is an incredibly poor processor post snap and even pre-snap seems to struggle with adequately identifying what the defense is showing him. Furthermore, the ball rarely leaves his hand with any sense of timing as he has to see it open rather than throwing with anticipation. In the NFL, the margin for error on these plays is incredibly slim.

An athlete of this caliber certainly has a place in the NFL, but is it at quarterback? A position switch seems certain if things really go off the rails for Milroe, but due to his physical gifts, he will be given every chance to play quarterback. A boom or bust pick in every sense of the word, his landing spot could be in any round, to any team.