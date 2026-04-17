Top kickers for the Las Vegas Raiders to keep tabs on in the 2026 NFL Draft

After years of Daniel "Cash Money" Carlson coming through for the Las Vegas Raiders, a dip in his production over the last few seasons was enough for John Spytek to sign another veteran kicker in free agency: Matt Gay. But according to sources, the Raiders want to bring in some competition.

The best way to do that is by selecting a kicker late in the 2026 NFL Draft or scooping one up quickly on the undrafted free agent market. Here are the best kickers in this year's draft class, all of whom Las Vegas should be monitoring.

Kickers for Las Vegas Raiders to monitor in 2026 NFL Draft and UDFA market

Trey Smack, Florida

Smack not only has a great name for a kicker, but is widely regarded as the class's best player at the position. He made 100 of his 101 extra points in college and made over 81.0% of his field goals in three straight years. Smack was 53-of-64 in college, all told, and has a career long of 56. He went 10-of-17 from beyond 50 yards and 10-19 from 40-49 yards, and never missed one inside of 30.

Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawai'i

Matsuzawa, more affectionately known as "The Tokyo Toe," is the epitome of accuracy. He never missed an extra point at Hawai'i, and after going 12-for-16 as a junior on field goals, he went 27-for-29 as a senior and was an All-American. His career-long of 52 yards isn't all that impressive, but he only attempted two kicks of longer than 50 yards, going 1-2. He was 12-for-13 from 40-49 yards.

Drew Stevens, Iowa

Stevens has met with the Raiders, and he impressed at the Senior Bowl. He went 124 of 126 on extra points in college and 76 of 95 on field goals. His career long is 58 yards, which is quite impressive, and he attempted 19 kicks of 50 yards or more, connecting on 12 of them. Stevens has a big leg but has some misfires at closer range, missing one from 30-39 yards and three from 40-49 as a senior.

Will Ferrin, BYU

Ferrin led the Big 12 in kicking as a junior and senior, and hasn't missed an extra point since 2023. He made 81.7% of his college field goals and has a career-long of 56 yards. Ferrin's leg seemingly got stronger every year in college, and he made 8-of-13 kicks from over 50 yards. For some reason, he really struggled from 40-49 yards in 2025, going just 2-for-7. But Ferrin has leg strength.

Luke Drzewiecki, New Mexico

Las Vegas hosted Drzewiecki on a private workout, according to a source. He made 120 of 122 extra points in college and 51 of 65 field goals, but notably improved as a senior, connecting on a nation-leading 94.7%. His career-long is just 47 yards, which is a bit underwhelming, and he hasn't attempted a 50-yarder since 2023. He's 0-2 from that distance, but went 6-for-6 from 40-49 yards out last year.

Gabe Plascencia, San Diego State

Plascencia also worked out for the Raiders privately. He made 55 of his 56 extra point attempts at San Diego State and 36 of his 41 field goals, good for a career average of 87.8%. He was the most accurate kicker in the conference in 2024, and his leg got stronger each year. Plascencia's best is a 53-yarder, but he is just 3-6 from beyond 50 yards. He went 9-9 from 40-49 yards in 2025, though.

Dominic Zvada, Michigan

Being a Michigan man never hurts with John Spytek. Zvada is also highly accurate, connecting on 140 of 142 extra points in college and 72 of 87 career field goals. He did take a major step back in terms of accuracy as a senior, however, dropping from 95.5% made to just 68.0%. His career-long of 56 yards is promising, and he went 7-for-7 from 50+ yards in 2024. But he missed easy ones in 2025.

Jaffer Murphy, UTSA

Murphy only kicked a single extra point in college, and he made it. That's his entire résumé. But he went viral after nailing some long field goals, including a 70-yarder, and running an absurd 4.50-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. The Raiders met with him there. I have no clue what the plan would be with him at the NFL level, but is he not the most fun potential project you've ever heard of?

Chris Freeman, UConn

Freeman also met with the Raiders at his Pro Day. He went an impressive 132 of 133 on extra points and 53 of 66 on field goals in his career. He also improved his accuracy every year. Freeman's career-long is just 53 yards, and he is only 4-for-8 from 50+ yards in his career. But he is very accurate from close range and made 9-of-11 attempts from 40-49 yards in 2025.