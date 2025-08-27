Tracking the 2025 Raiders practice squad: Why each move matters

The Las Vegas Raiders had to make some brutal roster decisions on Tuesday afternoon as they cut their roster down from 91 to 53 players. Of course, the team is still in flux, as Pete Carroll and John Spytek know that this roster has work to do.

Part of that process will be staying attentive on the waiver wire, scouring free agency and monitoring any potential trades that could benefit the Silver and Black. Another component of building the team is filling out a strong practice squad of players that can be elevated at a moment's notice.

Las Vegas let go of a handful of both experienced and promising players ahead of Tuesday's deadline. But, hopefully, most of them will return to the Raiders on the practice squad, or the team will perform some kind of roster gymnastics to keep them in town.

Here's a rundown of Raiders practice squad additions as they are announced.

Raiders 2025 practice squad tracker

Player Position Cam Miller QB Shedrick Jackson WR Alex Bachman WR Carter Runyon TE Dalton Wagner OT Chris Collier RB Terrell Edmunds S Jahfari Harvey DE Matt Jones LB Treven Ma'ae DT Atonio Mafi G Albert Okwuegbunam TE Justin Shorter WR Laki Tasi G Trey Taylor S Greedy Vance Jr. CB JT Woods CB

Cam Miller, QB

Miller is not quite a backup NFL quarterback yet, but he showed incredible promise at various points this preseason. His dual-threat ability should make him an asset for the practice squad, and he'll stick around in Las Vegas to potentially develop into a solid No. 2 quarterback one day.

Shedrick Jackson, WR

Jackson starred in the preseason despite playing with primarily third-stringers. He is the great-nephew of franchise legend Bo Jackson, so he'll be fun to have around. Plus, with only five wideouts on the roster and Jakobi Meyers' contract situation in flux, he could be an easy call-up on game day.

Carter Runyon, TE

Runyon is an NFL-sized tight end at 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds. He also displayed a lot of upside in training camp and the preseason. If he can continue to grow as a run-blocker, he could easily make the roster as the No. 3 tight end next year, or even sneak on this season in a bind.

Alex Bachman, WR

Bachman began the preseason like gangbusters, and he looked like a lock to make the 53-man team. However, between the Raiders signing Amari Cooper and only keeping five wideouts, Bachman was the odd man out. With him back in Las Vegas, the Raiders now have another easy gameday call-up.

Dalton Wagner, OT

Wagner put together a strong preseason for the Silver and Black, earning a Pro Football Focus grade of 77.8, which included an elite run-blocking grade of 94.3. At 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds, Wagner is a monstrous player who could easily supplant a player like Thayer Munford Jr. within the next year.

Chris Collier, RB

Collier put together a nice preseason for Las Vegas, and he was rewarded with a spot on the practice squad. He will provide some insurance at the running back position, specifically for Raheem Mostert and Zamir White, since Sincere McCormick was not brought back.

Terrell Edmunds, S

Edmunds is another obvious call-up candidate, and could easily be on the active roster if Thomas Harper does not return from injury soon. He worked in with the first-team at points during the last few weeks, so he should fill a nice role, at least until Lonnie Johnson Jr. returns from injury.

Jahfari Harvey, DE

Harvey was unable to distinguish himself at the end of the Raiders' defensive end room, but keeping him around players like Maxx Crosby and coaches like Rob Leonard should do wonders for the 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end.

Matt Jones, LB

Jones had a rough preseason for the Silver and Black and was waived as part of the first set of roster cutdowns. However, he earns another chance because the team is thin at linebacker and could have some moving pieces at the position in the coming days.

Treven Ma'ae, DT

Ma'ae was an absolute beast and incredibly physical for the Raiders' defense this preseason, as it seemed like he was the third-string defense's version of Jackson Powers-Johnson. With a potentially thin defensive tackle room, he could see the field at some point this season.

Atonio Mafi, G

The offensive line depth is questionable in Las Vegas, so keeping Mafi around will be pivotal. Plus, given that he had brief stints with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts over the last two years, he provides a little bit of experience for a young practice squad.

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE

Las Vegas loves its tight ends, and Okwuegbunam has both incredible physical characteristics and was once a fourth-round pick. He and Runyon will provide excellent resistance for the Raiders' defense in practices.

Justin Shorter, WR

Shorter has hung around the team as both a tight end and wide receiver in recent seasons, but it seems like the 6-foot-4, 223-pound player is considered a wideout by the new regime. He provides a big target in practice for Cam Miller and the practice squad offense.

Laki Tasi, G

Raiders fans were not so sure that he was going to clear waivers, but he did, and he's back in Las Vegas. Tasi has incredible upside and should be the focal point of the practice squad, as he can develop into an absolute mauler on the offensive line.

Trey Taylor, S

Taylor was a seventh-round pick just a year ago, and he is a big safety with some physical ability. Carroll should take a vested interest in developing him, especially because the team is rather thin at the position.

Greedy Vance Jr., CB

Vance had an argument to make the 53-man roster, and there was concern that he would not make it through waivers. However, he landed back in Las Vegas and, given how bleak the cornerback room is, could be called for help sooner rather than later.

JT Woods, DB

Woods is a Carroll-type defensive back, and he is a versatile player who was a third-round pick just a few years ago. Clearly, there is promise there. Now, it will be on Carroll, Graham and defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson to pry it out of him.

Notable omissions from Raiders practice squad

Tommy Mellott, WR

Mellott was a sixth-round pick in this year's draft, and his not being brought back is a bit concerning. Spytek took him with the understanding that he would be a project, but it seems like maybe the regime felt that developing him was not worth their time. He has not signed elsewhere.

Sincere McCormick, RB

McCormick signed with the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad. This may be a better move for his future, as the leadership in Las Vegas is seemingly focused on Ashton Jeanty, Zamir White and Dylan Laube. The 49ers also have a brutally injured running back room.

Amari Gainer, LB

Gainer played in all 17 games last year for the Raiders and was a fan favorite. However, he did not get many opportunities in the preseason, and got lost in the shuffle of Las Vegas' veteran linebacker room. He has not signed elsewhere.

Jah Joyner, DE

Joyner was thought to be a steal as an undrafted free agent, and many thought that he had a chance to sneak onto the 53-man roster. However, he was beat out by Charles Snowden for a spot, then Jahfari Harvey landed on the practice squad, so he was out of luck. He has not signed elsewhere.

Phillip Dorsett/Marquez Callaway/Collin Johnson, WR

While Dorsett and Johnson flashed at times during the preseason, Las Vegas clearly felt that their bets were best hedged on their younger players. At least two of these three players should land on other practice squads, but none have at the moment.

Zachary Carter, DT

Carter was a key cog in the defensive tackle rotation last year, but he was pushed out of the room by new additions this offseason. He is likely to be good enough for another NFL team's active roster, but he has not been picked up yet.

Sam Webb, CB

Webb has been a staple on the end of the roster in Las Vegas, but it looks like his time with the Silver and Black may have finally come to an end. He has enough experience to land somewhere in some capacity, but he has not yet.

More Raiders news and analysis