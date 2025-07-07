Training camp might be now or never for this Raiders depth chart regular

The Las Vegas Raiders have gone through plenty of changes over the last five seasons. The franchise is on its fifth head coach in as many years, and the quarterback position has been a revolving door of below-average players.

One key holdover, however, who has transcended multiple regimes, is defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. He was initially brought in by Josh McDaniels, but has stayed through the Antonio Pierce and Pete Carroll eras as well.

Every defensive coordinator has players that they can always rely on or give multiple chances to. These are the players who are always available for the team in a bind and spend every offseason awaiting their opportunity. For Graham and the Raiders, that player is cornerback Sam Webb.

Sam Webb entering make-or-break training camp for Raiders

Webb, like Graham, has been with the Raiders since 2022 under a smattering of different leadership groups. Despite being undrafted in 2022, he has played a pivotal part at times for the Silver and Black, although his role has been inconsistent.

Heading into training camp later this month, however, Webb should understand that it is now or never for him. The Raiders' cornerback room is full of question marks, so the preseason should be an opportunity to separate himself. If he is not up to the task, he may run out of chances in Las Vegas.

As an undrafted rookie, he made the initial 53-man roster and played in all 17 games during the 2022 NFL season. He was waived, however, ahead of the 2023 season, but returned to the Raiders just one month later and has been with Las Vegas ever since.

All told, he has played in 28 games for the Raiders, recording 37 tackles, three passes defended and a forced fumble. While these numbers do not jump off the page, he has been a solid cornerback in his tenure with the Silver and Black.

Fortunately for Webb, he fits the mold of a Pete Carroll cornerback, as he stands at 6-foot-2 and has 32 and 1/8-inch arms. It should be an open competition at cornerback with Jakorian Bennett, Darien Porter, Eric Stokes and Decamerion Richardson, so training camp is Webb's time to shine.

Webb has become a bit of a fan favorite in recent years, as Raider Nation tends to love an underdog player. The undrafted Division II product has carved out a solid enough NFL career for himself, but if he wants to make a living in Las Vegas, training camp is now or never for the three-year veteran.