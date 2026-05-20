Trey Zuhn III's NFL comps prove Raiders' new OL piece is hard to pin down

Versatility has seemingly been the name of the game for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Whether it be coaches with different skill sets and backgrounds or offensive linemen and defensive backs who play multiple spots, the Silver and Black have made their personnel quite malleable.

For a young, rebuilding team with so many pieces still to put in place, this is a huge benefit. The epitome of that mindset for the Raiders this offseason was the selection of offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III in Round 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, whose best NFL position is very much still an enigma.

Zuhn III played left tackle and center in college, but was announced as a guard on draft night. He's already playing some right tackle at OTAs, however, so the world is Las Vegas' oyster. And his NFL player comparisons prove just how hard Zuhn III will be to pin down.

Las Vegas Raiders' Trey Zuhn III's diverse NFL player comps show all the ways he can help

High-end comp: Grey Zabel/Graham Barton

Shortly after the draft, we wrote about Zuhn III's parallels to young Seattle Seahawks star Grey Zabel, a college OT who had plenty of success as a rookie transitioning to guard under Klint Kubiak. Graham Barton also moved from tackle to center in the NFL after being drafted by John Spytek in Tampa Bay.

Both of these players underwent a similar journey to what Zuhn III may soon embark on, and they've already found success in their young careers. Neither has earned any significant NFL accolades yet, and I don't expect Zuhn III to early, either. But the upside for all three of these players is immense.

If Zuhn III is simply an above-average, full-time starter after two years like Zabel or Barton and looks to have even more room to grow, potentially into a Pro Bowl player, then that is a major win for the Raiders. And it is possible for Zuhn III, as he finds himself in a great situation with Kubiak and Spytek.

Low-end comp: Tom Compton

Let me start by saying: There is absolutely nothing wrong with being Tom Compton. He carved out a decade-long NFL career after being a sixth-round pick because he was incredibly versatile, and if not for injuries, Compton may have amounted to even more as a professional football player.

Now, let's leave injuries out of this. But Zuhn III's calling card is undeniably his versatility, and that is how Compton made his living in the NFL. He played every single spot on the offensive line, outside of center, and was commonly subbed in heavy/jumbo packages. Zuhn III, at the worst, can do the same.

I expect Zuhn III to be more of a full-time starter than Compton, who really had just one year as a first-stringer. But there is no denying that Zuhn III, in a doomsday scenario where he doesn't develop or find his niche, can be at least a plug-and-play type of guy in the NFL for a long time.

Most likely NFL comp: Joe Tippmann

Tippmann is quite a bit underrated, at least in the media, but he is firmly an above-average interior offensive lineman. While he isn't likely to blossom into an All-Pro or Pro Bowler at this point, he has some serious skins on the wall in the NFL and is a versatile and reliable player up front.

Although he was an interior player by trade, unlike Zuhn III, Tippmann is practically the exact same size as the Raiders' newest offensive lineman. If Las Vegas can just get good play up front from Zuhn III at multiple spots, as the New York Jets have gotten from Tippmann, that is a win in the third round.

Like Zuhn III, Tippmann is an elite athlete. Perhaps he is even more athletic than Zuhn III. But both are 6-foot-6 and around 315 pounds, which is good size for an interior player, but neither is long enough to play tackle. If Zuhn III can settle into a spot and develop like Tippmann, that would be tremendous.