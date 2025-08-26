Two disgraced former Raiders end up in familiar territory on roster cutdown day

The Las Vegas Raiders have had some dark times over the last two decades. They have often missed on both their first-round picks and big-money free agent signings, and they've found little value in the later rounds to make up for it.

The second Jon Gruden era was no different, as Kolton Miller is the only one of the seven first-round picks selected between 2018 and 2021 that remains on the roster. In an era full of misses, there is perhaps no bigger miss than Damon Arnette.

He made just 13 very underwhelming appearances before being released amid a string of off-the-field troubles. Meanwhile, Gruden's biggest free agency miss was making Trent Brown the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league. While he played much better than Arnette, he appeared in just 16 games before being traded with a seventh-round pick for a fifth-rounder.

Former Raiders duo could be at the end of the road following Texans release

The two disgraced former Raiders were both hoping to make the Houston Texans roster for the 2025 NFL season. In a twist of events, however, both players were released on Tuesday, which could signal the end of their NFL careers.

Arnette has not played in the NFL since 2021, when he was released by the Raiders. The 19th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft had a strong showing with the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL this spring, however.

His play earned him a preseason look with the Texans, where he recorded two total tackles, one interception -- where he fumbled on the return -- and one pass defended. Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston announced his release.

"#Texans waive former #Raiders first-round corner Damon Arnette Jr., per a league source. Arnette had interception in preseason. Could be claimed on waivers. Previous interest #Packers #49ers others @KPRC2," Wilson wrote.

Brown, on the other hand, was unable to get healthy during training camp. It was a similar story to his Raiders tenure and his 2024 season, as he spent much of the time dealing with injury. Adam Schefter of ESPN announced his release.

"More line changes in Houston: Texans are releasing veteran offensive lineman Trent Brown," Schefter wrote.

Both Arnette and Brown will look to latch on elsewhere; however, it is unclear if either player will receive another opportunity. The latter likely has a better chance as offensive tackles are highly coveted, and some team could try to convince themselves that he will stay healthy.

