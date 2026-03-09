Tyler Linderbaum signing locks in new staff's plan for Jackson Powers-Johnson

Before the previous coaching staff moved him off that position, and forced him to compete with an inferior player who is now gone with them as they reshuffled the offensive line, Jackson Powers-Johnson seemed lined up to be the Las Vegas Raiders' center for years to come.

One of the appeals of Powers-Johnson when he was drafted was his ability to play all three interior line spots. He did play it all as a rookie, but long-term, he was always going to settle in at one spot. Now, we know what that position will be.

The Raiders, of course, have the ability to spend money however they deem necessary in free agency. Raider Nation's dreams of signing free agent center Tyler Linderbaum have come true on Day 1, with the two sides agreeing to terms on a reported three-year, $81 million deal.

With a rookie quarterback coming in and how important the center position is in Klint Kubiak's offense, the huge investment in Linderbaum is well-founded. It's also very possible, approaching his 26th birthday (April 7), that he's in Las Vegas well beyond the next three seasons.

Tyler Linderbaum signing confirms new coaching staff's plan for Jackson Powers-Johnson

The previous coaching staff botched reconfiguring the Raiders' offensive line in every way imaginable last season. Position switches were seemingly made just for the sake of it, or to send a message. Not for any real rhyme or reason.

The new staff can only do better there, and making Linderbaum the literal centerpiece of the unit is a great first step. Previous indications have said the new coaching staff thinks it can coach up offensive linemen who are already on the roster, succeeding where, again, the previous staff failed.

The idea that Powers-Johnson could be traded dates back to before last season's deadline, when the previous coaching staff seemed to be singling him out. After the signing of Linderbaum, that notion could easily come back, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler quickly put the kibosh on that.

So, Powers-Johnson is set to settle in at guard now, either on the right or left side. That is still to be determined. But having the huge upgrade of Linderbaum next to him at center will naturally raise his level of play.

When it comes down to it, you don't discard or set aside talented players because you clash with them. Pete and Brennan Carroll couldn't set aside whatever they didn't like about Powers-Johnson, and they made him seem disposable before an injury ended his 2025 season.

On the other hand, Kubiak made it clear Powers-Johnson had a place on his offensive line. Now, that place is solidified under the new coaching staff. Opposing defenses need to watch out for these two violent, young maulers.