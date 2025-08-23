Tyree Wilson is quietly winning the Raiders' defensive tackle competition

The Las Vegas Raiders were just 4-13 last season, so it should be no surprise that they struggled in nearly every facet of the game. Their pass rush, despite having Maxx Crosby, left plenty to be desired as they finished with 38 sacks, tying for the 11th-fewest in the league.

While the Raiders had the 11th-highest blitz rate in the NFL, they somehow had the 12th-lowest pressure rate and were tied for the seventh-worst quarterback knockdown rate. All of those numbers should improve with the return of Crosby and Malcolm Koonce, who missed five games and the entire 2024 season, respectively.

The two pass rushers should certainly provide a boost; however, one name has been making the most noise at training camp. Tyree Wilson, whom the Raiders selected seventh overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, appears to be on the verge of winning the defensive tackle competition, or at least playing a heavy snap share inside.

Former Raiders first-round pick Tyree Wilson appears on the verge of a breakout

Wilson has had an underwhelming start to his career, especially when factoring in that the Raiders passed on All-Pro Jalen Carter to select him. While he has been solid against the run, he has done little to justify his draft position as a pass-rusher.

The third-year defensive lineman has been impressive during training camp and the first two preseason games, however. The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore also shared that he has been producing the most when pass rushing from the interior.

"Raiders DL Tyree Wilson continues to have a solid camp. Doing damage today on pass rush, specifically when lined up in the interior." Vincent Bonsignore on Tyree Wilson

RELATED: Raiders reporter predicts team may already fold on offseason gamble

Wilson has not produced much over the first two years of his career. He has recorded just 56 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

While he remains listed as a backup defensive end, which was the position he was drafted at, there is a path to Wilson supplanting Jonah Laulu as a starting defensive tackle. Players like Thomas Booker IV are also challenging for a big role on the interior, so Wilson still has a way to go.

If he is able to have a breakout season alongside Crosby, Koonce and Adam Butler, the Raiders' defensive line could be formidable. With major questions about the defense, particularly the secondary, having a strong pass rush could go a long way to helping the team reach its goals.

The former first-round pick could be the key to unlocking Las Vegas' pass rush with his combination of length and power. If he is unable to translate his camp performance to the regular season again, however, he could be yet another Raiders' first-rounder that doesn't land a second contract with the franchise.

More Raiders news and analysis