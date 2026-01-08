Tyree Wilson just flipped the script and finally gave Raiders fans hope

History has not been kind to many of the Las Vegas Raiders' draft picks over the years. The Raiders selected defensive end Tyree Wilson at No. 7 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and while he's been far from a disaster, he hasn't exactly found a significant role or been a difference-maker, either.

Wilson has flashed at several junctures during his three-year career, but heading into Week 18's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, he had only recorded 10.0 career sacks. Making matters worse was the fact that he had a career-worst 2.0 sacks in 2025 on a career-low 40.0% of the snap share.

The final game of the season proved to be pivotal for Wilson, however, as he tormented the Chiefs' offensive line. Yes, the contest was ultimately meaningless, and it was mainly backups who took the field for both teams. But this game meant something to Wilson, and it should to the fan base as well.

Tyree Wilson's sudden breakout for Raiders should fill fans with hope

Contributing a team-high six tackles, five solo tackles, 2.0 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 6 pressures, including four quarterback hurries and two quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and a safety was not on anyone's Tyree Wilson bingo card heading into the game.

Easily the best game of Wilson's career, the third-year pro took full advantage of an increased workload with Maxx Crosby sidelined once again. Not only did this provide some momentum for him heading into next year, but it gave Raider Nation some hope about his trajectory as a player.

Growth is all that the fan base wants to see, and they saw exactly that on Sunday. In fact, they might have actually seen the start of Wilson's rapid ascension. Before we get too ahead of ourselves, however, we need to look at where Wilson is from a logistical standpoint.

As of this article's publishing, the Raiders are now allowed to exercise a fifth-year option on Wilson if they should so choose. According to Over the Cap, however, that one-year extension would come in at $13.6 million, which will be too rich for Las Vegas' blood, considering Wilson's NFL résumé thus far.

It is unlikely, practically guaranteed, that the Raiders will not exercise this option. But Week 18's game proved that Wilson has what it takes to thrive in the NFL, and he could be a worthwhile player to keep around, albeit in a cheap capacity. At the worst, he has increased his trade value for the offseason.

Crosby's relationship with the franchise will be a point of contention in the coming months, and both Malcolm Koonce and Charles Snowden are free agents this spring. It will be an educated guessing game for the front office as to what the room will look like next year, let alone in the coming years.

Wilson's power, length, and nose for the football that helped him become a first-rounder were on full display against the Chiefs, and if Las Vegas thinks that this is a sign of what is to come, they may not hesitate to part ways with some combination of the aforementioned players.

But perhaps this game was simply an aberration and a product of playing backups primarily. Still, it's hard not to get excited about the prospect of Wilson finally turning the corner in his career and becoming the edge rusher that Raider Nation thought and hoped he would be.