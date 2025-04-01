Tyreek Hill is a bad fit and headache the Raiders seem unlikely to court

As we now cross into April, the Las Vegas Raiders have a shortage of skill position talent. A running back and a wide receiver are surely on the docket in the first few rounds of the draft, with veteran additions to either or both spots also possible.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill invited trade speculation at the outset of the offseason by telling reporters, "I'm out, bro" and saying "it was great playing here." Last weekend, he did it again, quote-tweeting a response from Over The Cap's Jason Fitzgerald to a question about the biggest player trade candidate on draft night.

On Monday at the NFL Owner's Meetings, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talked about Hill's "antics" on social media while saying the team is "fully planning to move forward" with Hill on the team in 2025.

McDaniel and Dolphins general manager Chris Grier will hit the same positive note publicly about Hill. But at some point, the private tune might change just to rid themselves of the distraction. To say nothing of Hill coming off a down season in 2024. He is also getting to age (31) where his trademark speed may start to wane, and his decline phase might now be slow.

Tyreek Hill is a headache the Raiders do not need

Following Hill's latest run on social media, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports listed out five potential landing spots for him. The Raiders, in win-now mode with Pete Carroll as head coach and the aforementioned need at wide receiver, are low-hanging fruit in that regard.

"With Tom Brady helping call the shots as a minority owner, the Raiders are suddenly in win-now mode, putting Pete Carroll and Geno Smith at the helm as coach and quarterback, respectively. They still lack a bona fide No. 1 out wide, however, despite boasting close to $50 million in remaining cap space. Smith likes to air it out, and this would be another AFC West opportunity for the ex-Chiefs speedster."

NFL Network's Adam Rank responded to Hill's peace-sign tweet by mentioning the Raiders.

Before Hill's Twitter posts, Mitch Melani of Bleacher Report had the Raiders on his list of teams who could trade for Hill. Melani leaned into the franchise's history of acquiring "past their prime" wide receivers (Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Antonio Brown) to explain the fit, then he proposed the Raiders give up their second-round pick this year (No. 37 overall) to get Hill.

Leaning into franchise history is one thing as a stretch to make case for the Raiders to trade for Hill. But giving up an early second-round pick is a bridge too far.

Carroll fosters an atmosphere where players can be themselves, so he can certainly handle Hill. That part is not an issue.

But ultimately, such as he has a choice, Hill surely wants to go to a contending team if he is trying to force a trade. The Raiders might be noticeably better next season, but how many more wins that translates to is a big question.

Hill-to-the-Raiders is a convenient idea, as trade speculation around him ramps up again. But that hardly means he's a good fit, and as he starts to straddle the talent/worth the trouble he might bring, he's a headache Carroll, John Spytek, and Tom Brady should happily avoid.