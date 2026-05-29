Underwhelming Raiders draft pick may soon get his much-needed fresh start

It seems like ages ago, but Zamir White was once thought to be the answer for the Las Vegas Raiders. The "Patriot Way" precluded Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler from paying a running back too much, though, so White, a cheap fourth-rounder in 2022 , was supposed to be the heir to the throne.

Of course, White rattled off 397 rushing yards and a touchdown on 4.7 yards per carry in the final four games of the 2023 NFL season, including three 100+ scrimmage yard performances. Tom Telesco, who had just taken over as GM, saw this and let Josh Jacobs walk in free agency that offseason.

By all accounts, White was ready for a bigger workload in his third year as a pro. But things fell apart in 2024 for him under Antonio Pierce, in part due to injury. But being healthy in 2025 didn't get him a new lease on life with Pete Carroll, either. He was not re-signed this offseason and remains a free agent.

Former starting Las Vegas Raiders RB Zamir White working out for NFL teams

But ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday that interest in White is starting to pick up again as the offseason drags on and rosters begin to take shape. Despite being underwhelming in Las Vegas, White may soon get a fresh start elsewhere in the NFL.

"Free agent running back Zamir White recently worked out for the Miami Dolphins, per source. White, a fourth-round pick of the Raiders who played the last four seasons there, is expected to work out for other teams in coming weeks."

White either didn't impress enough during his workout with Miami to be offered a contract, though, or the Dolphins are still mulling over their options. Either way, it sounds like several teams are at least willing to soon bring White into the building to see if he can rekindle the flame he had late in 2023.

Clearly, White is capable of producing at an NFL level. It was difficult for anyone to run behind the Raiders' offensive line the last two seasons, and surely, other teams take that into account. And at just 26 years old and with only 198 career carries, White still has plenty of tread on the tires.

Perhaps a move could be made for him closer to training camp, as late-round rookies don't look up to speed, veterans don't meet expectations, or injuries free up a roster spot. It would be hard to believe that White could be out of the league just two years removed from some great tape.

That said, life moves fast in the NFL, and football mortality can come quickly for once-promising players. White, after showing promise in Las Vegas, ultimately underwhelmed during his four years with the team. That's been enough for the league to write off a former Raider before.

Hopefully, though, White lands on his feet somewhere with a fresh start and bucks the trend of Silver and Black players being forced to ride off into the sunset after the team parts ways with them.