Unlikely Raider gaining momentum as breakout candidate in 2025

Every NFL season, a handful of young players surprise the masses and grow into stars early in their careers. Still, most rookies need a year or two to acclimate to the professional level because the speed, physicality and mental components of the game are a lot to take on.

By and large, the Las Vegas Raiders have failed to develop their young talent in recent years. However, after several consecutive seasons of failing to find value in the early rounds, the franchise has finally put together a series of strong draft classes.

On a recent episode of the "Check the Mic" podcast, hosts Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson gave their breakout candidates for each NFL team. While Palazzolo had encouraging words for defensive end Tyree Wilson, both he and Monson agreed that a particular second-year Raider was set to bully the league into submission.

Popular podcast thinks this young Raider is ready to break out

2024 second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson was considered the best offensive lineman on the Raiders last year as a rookie, whether he played guard or center. While he certainly endured his share of hiccups throughout the season, he played incredibly well down the stretch.

This caught the eye of both Pazzolo and Monson, who agreed that the sophomore center was set for big things in 2025.

"I think he was already pretty good in year one," Monson said. "Leaning back on the priors a little bit, I think Jackson Powers-Johnson has the potential to be exceptionally good"

The last time that the Raiders had an offensive line that was considered, "exceptionally good" was in 2016, and fans remember how that panned out for the team. Pazzolo reinforced this notion and talked about what a strong rookie campaign could mean for Powers-Johnson this season.

"If you hold your own as a rookie, as an offensive lineman, I think that bodes well for the future," Pazzolo said. "I think he can hold his own against some of the best linebackers at the second level and nose tackles at the point of attack. I think he can do it all."

Powers-Johnson was arguably the best rookie lineman in the NFL last year, and he is the biggest foundational piece for the front five in Las Vegas. Raider Nation always expected big things from the Oregon product, but it is certainly a bonus when the Silver and Black get national attention.