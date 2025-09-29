Update on Kolton Miller injury comes at the worst possible time for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders had a chance to right the ship in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears and get back to 2-2 in the 2025 NFL season. The team largely showed up, as they played well in several key aspects of the game, but they were ultimately sunk by a handful of critical miscues.

While the team was largely healthy this season despite their struggles, not only are they now 1-3 after the 25-24 loss, thanks to a game-winning field goal attempt that was blocked, but they got banged up at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Both starting left tackle Kolton Miller and starting cornerback Eric Stokes left the game with an ankle and knee injury, respectively. Stokes' occurred in the second half, and he did not return, but Miller got hurt on one of the final plays of the game, and it didn't look pretty.

Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller to miss multiple weeks with injury

In the postgame press conference, Carroll noted that he did not have any updates on either of the players, which made fans feel like both avoided disaster. But NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Miller sustained a high-ankle sprain and will need an MRI to confirm the extent.

There is no final word yet, but it is expected to be a multi-week injury. This is not only a gut punch for Miller, who got paid handsomely this offseason to the tune of a three-year, $66 million extension, but for both the team and fan base, as he is a fan favorite who is relied on weekly.

Miller, through the first three weeks, was the lone bright spot for the Raiders' struggling offensive line. He often kept the unit together and prevented catastrophic circumstances from plaguing the Las Vegas offense. Without him, the group is a bit of a rudderless ship.

The news that he may miss multiple weeks could not come at a worse time either, as the next few weeks, the Raiders have their hands full against tough defensive lines from the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

It is unknown who Las Vegas will stick at left tackle, as swing tackle Stone Forsythe was plugged in on the final offensive play of the game. The Raiders did draft another offensive tackle in the third round of this year's draft, Charles Grant, but he has yet to be active on gameday.

Regardless, this is a brutal update for the team and fan base, and it stokes a feeling of hopelessness. Ideally, his timetable to return shortens, and at least Stokes is ready to go in Week 5 in some capacity. Otherwise, it may be tough sledding on the road against the Colts, and for the next few weeks.

