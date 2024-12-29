Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Raiders beat Saints

If you're a fan of meaningless wins, then you've loved the last two weeks for the Las Vegas Raiders. Prior to their Week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team was in control of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After they won, they fell to No. 6. With the Giants and Jaguars winning on Sunday, the Raiders had a chance to move back up the draft board. However, they beat a lowly Saints team and are now 4-12 on the season.

Unfortunately, the win drops the Raiders further down the draft board, according to Tankathon.

Where do Raiders fall on the 2025 NFL Draft Board?

1. New England Patriots (3-13)

2. Tennessee Titans (3-13)

3. New York Giants (3-13)

4. Cleveland Browns (3-12)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)

6. New York Jets (4-12)

7. Carolina Panthers (4-12)

8. Las Vegas Raiders (4-12)

9. Chicago Bears (4-12)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-11)

With Sunday's win, the Raiders dropped two more spots to 4-12. This is about the worst-case scenario for Las Vegas. It's been a nightmare season but now that they have no chance at the No. 1 pick after a couple of meaningless wins.

Luckily for the Raiders, they can't fall much further. The worst they can fall to is No. 10 but they can still get back into the top five with some help.

Regardless, it looks like the quarterback dream might be dead. There are four teams picking ahead of the Raiders that could strongly consider drafting a quarterback.

The good news for Las Vegas is that the New England Patriots now hold the top pick. They do not need a quarterback after drafting Drake Maye this year and they could be interested in trading down. That said, Travis Hunter is going to be very appealing for a team that needs playmakers. Unless the Patriots are willing to play ball, the Raiders might need to start thinking about quarterback in 2026.