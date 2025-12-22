Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Raiders' close call vs. Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders are just under two weeks away from learning where they get to select in the 2026 NFL Draft. The 2025 NFL season has been incredibly rough on the franchise and its loyal fan base, and the No. 1 pick would be an incredible silver lining for another gut-wrenching campaign.

Luckily, it is well within the Raiders' sights. The team has not won since Week 6, and before that, Week 1, so they are firmly in the hunt for the top overall selection. At 2-13, it seems like they should already have things locked up, but there are seven teams who have between two and four wins this year.

With the Houston Texans on the horizon in Week 16, Raider Nation didn't doubt that the Silver and Black would remain near the very top of the board. However, Las Vegas actully had a close call, as they were defeated by just two points in a game that truly came down to the wire.

2026 NFL Draft order after Raiders' Week 16 loss to Texans

Ultimately, Sunday's loss was fairly ideal, as they kept their high draft position and got some significant contributions from young players and those who figure to be part of the future in Las Vegas. It was promising, but did not screw things up for next April.

Before the Monday Night Football matchup bewteen the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts makes incremental changes to the strength of schedule calculation, here is the updated draft order following Week 16:

1. New York Giants (2-13, .530 SOS)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-13, .545 SOS)

3. Cleveland Browns (3-12, .490 SOS)

4. New York Jets (3-12, .539 SOS)

5. Tennessee Titans (3-12, .575 SOS)

6. Arizona Cardinals (3-12, .575 SOS)

7. Washington Commanders (4-11, .500 SOS)

8. New Orleans Saints (5-10, .496 SOS)

9. Cincinnati Bengals (5-10, .516 SOS)

10. Miami Dolphins (6-9, .492 SOS)

RELATED: Raiders fans don't know what to make of the latest Pete Carroll-Tom Brady report

As fans can see, the Raiders stayed at No. 2. However, they fully control their desinty to the top slot, as they'll host the Giants at Allegiant Stadium next week. If Las Vegas drops both games to New York and the Kansas City Chiefs, no team can surpass them at the top of the board.

Of course, the Raiders looked capable on Sunday, and the Giants absolutely crumbled in Week 16. Not only that, but the Chiefs are without both Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew due to injury. With the No. 1 pick hanging in the balance, Las Vegas has two very winnable games on the docket.

If history repeats itself, the Raiders will find a way to win at least one of these games, but perhaps both. After a season in which it is clear that Las Vegas is the league's worst team, it will certainly win these meaningless games and alter their future for a few cheap victories. That is just what happens.

For the majority of the fan base that is hoping to lose out and ascend to the first overall pick, they are hoping that Week 16's showing against Houston was a flash in the pan. But Raider Nation is also full of realists, and they can almost smell this two-game winning streak to end the campaign. It's cyclical.