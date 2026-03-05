Vikings could hand Raiders the perfect Maxx Crosby insurance policy for cheap

The Las Vegas Raiders and their fanbase would be smart to start preparing for life after Maxx Crosby. No, he hasn't been dealt yet, nor is a deal really imminent. But it's hard not to see the writing on the wall, and even more difficult not to justify having some kind of contingency plan in place.

Outside of Crosby, talent on the Raiders' defensive line is already scarce. Their issues, particularly in terms of the pass-rush, would be exacerbated by Crosby's absence. Surely, John Spytek and Klint Kubiak were looking to upgrade this offseason in what is both a strong free agency and draft class.

But the Minnesota Vikings may actually be dangling a pretty attractive piece of trade bait that could serve as an insurance policy for Las Vegas, should they choose to deal Crosby: Veteran edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. For a player of his caliber, the Vikings might not charge too high a cost.

Raiders should trade for Vikings' Jonathan Greenard as Maxx Crosby back-up plan

First of all, let's understand why Minnesota is reportedly looking to shop Greenard, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Vikings have severe salary cap issues that they need to address this offseason, and they've already notified Aaron Jones and Javon Hargrave of their imminent releases.

Greenard, however, as a 2024 Pro Bowler, has plenty of trade value. In 2023 and 2024, he recorded 12.5 and 12.0 sacks, as well as 15 and 18 tackles for loss, before an injury-riddled campaign in 2025 saw those numbers dip to 3.0 and 10 in just 12 games, respectively.

Both Greenard and Crosby are entering their age-29 seasons, and although the former isn't the player that the latter is, he'd cost less and fill the void more than some other options out there. Greenard, surrounded by other talented pass-rushers, is a recipe for success in Las Vegas.

It shouldn't cost more than a fourth-round pick to acquire Greenard from Minnesota, as Spytek could take advantage of a down year and value hunt. But trading for him would require taking on his contract. Luckily, Greenard has a favorable one that makes sense for his abilities. It's even a steal.

According to NFL salary cap expert Josh Queipo, Greenard has two years left on his deal and is owed a total of $38 million in cash. That's about $19 million per year, far less than Crosby's $35.5 million annual price tag. The difference in those two salaries could be multiple starting players.

To make matters more intriguing, Queipo's current valuation for Greenard is $23 million per year, so the Raiders would, by his calculations, be getting around $49.4 million in value for the price of $38 million. That's the kind of bargain bin shopping that Spytek prides himself on.

The 33rd Team provided Greenard's league ranks in several key metrics over the last three seasons, even including his down year in 2025, which was hampered by injuries. It is safe to say that he would have a major impact in Las Vegas:

16th in pressures (175)

15th in sacks (27.5)

20th in QB hits (56)

13th in hurries (118)

17th in forced fumbles (6)

12th in havoc plays (62)

Combine all of this with the fact that Greenard is a true outside linebacker/edge rusher type of player that Rob Leonard will covet in his new 3-4 scheme, and Greenard seems like a homerun. Plus, Greenard has thrived under Brian Flores in Minnesota, from whom Leonard is sure to draw influence.

Trading a fourth-rounder, perhaps pick No. 102, to the Vikings for Greenard and his roughly $19 million per year billing, makes too much sense for Las Vegas. Even without Crosby, the pass-rush would survive with Greenard in the building as his replacement.