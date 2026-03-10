Vikings expert painted Raiders' Jalen Nailor signing in a whole new light

The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to terms with several big-ticket free agents on the first day of the legal tampering period. These reported signings won't be made official until Wednesday, the first day of the league year, but fans are already getting excited about the new-look Silver and Black.

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor agreed to terms with the Raiders on a three-year, $35 million contract that includes $23 million guaranteed. For a player with limited production in his career, the knee-jerk reaction to this deal wasn't favorable. It seemed like an overpay.

But time has given everyone a chance to learn more about Nailor as a player and assess the market better, and now the pairing seems much more logical. It doesn't feel as bad as it did right away. Plus, one Vikings expert is painting Nailor in a new light, and Las Vegas fans should be excited to hear it.

Vikings expert paints a positive picture for Jalen Nailor in Las Vegas

Adam Patrick, site expert at FanSided's The Viking Age, a dedicated Minnesota Vikings site, has a good grip on Nailor's career thus far. He told Just Blog Baby about Nailor as a player and how he was able to bond well with young quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

"While J.J. McCarthy struggled to get the ball in the hands of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison each week, no Vikings wide receiver had a better connection with the team's young quarterback last season than Jalen Nailor," Patrick wrote. "When targeting Nailor in 2025, McCarthy had a passer rating of 98.8. The two also connected for a trio of touchdowns last season, including a Week 15 win over the Dallas Cowboys when the former Michigan State pass-catcher found the end zone twice."

Raider Nation loves to hear that Nailor can serve as a security blanket and top target for a young signal-caller, as Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the odds-on favorite to start as a rookie in Las Vegas after being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Fans should also recognize that Nailor was buried behind two elite receivers on the depth chart in Minnesota, as Patrick alluded to. With more opportunities, both his production and impact should increase dramatically.

"Nailor flashed multiple times for Minnesota last season, and now that he's not behind Jefferson and Addison on the depth chart, he'll have plenty more opportunities to prove that he can do more than what he was allowed to do in a Vikings uniform," Patrick noted.

RELATED: Raiders' Tyler Linderbaum signing proves Las Vegas won Maxx Crosby trade

Las Vegas desperately needs help in its wide receiver room, as Tre Tucker was the most productive player in the group last year. While he is a great supporting receiver, he isn't exactly No. 1 wide receiver material, so the Raiders needed extra weapons.

Brock Bowers will be the focal point of the passing attack, but if Nailor can serve as a No. 2 wideout to him, or at least a 2A to Tucker's 2B, or vice versa, then this signing is a win. Everyone should be better with a more promising quarterback and an improved offensive line, but extra weapons always help.

Nailor isn't a big target, but he is incredibly fast and a great separator on out routes and in the flat. He has even flashed with back-shoulder catches, which Mendoza should love. Nailor has also caught 10 touchdowns in the last two seasons, so he'll be a red zone threat for the Raiders.

Look, not every signing is going to be a homerun. Las Vegas had a lot of money to spend, and it needed to spend a lot to reach their spending floor, as agreed upon by the CBA. But paying good players is never a bad thing.

Time will tell if the Raiders did the right thing paying Nailor so much money. John Spytek may have wasted a big check. Or he locked a breakout candidate in at a fairly decent price. We'll have to see how this pans out. But Patrick seems to think Nailor will fare just fine.