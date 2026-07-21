Von Miller's film proves he has the juice left to help Raiders' pass rush

The Las Vegas Raiders addressed their weak pass rush this offseason in both the 2026 NFL Draft and the free agency period. They brought in Kwity Paye to pair with Maxx Crosby and re-signed Malcolm Koonce, hoping he can return to his 2023 form. They also selected Keyron Crawford in Round 3.

Las Vegas is still light at the position, though, with young Crawford expected to back up the three veteran edge rushers and UDFA Cian Slone likely to be the next man up. As a result, they could look for more depth to protect themselves against injury or underperformance.

It should be noted, then, that Von Miller is a free agent. Yes, the same Miller who terrorized the Silver and Black for years with the Denver Broncos and also had stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders.

He is 37 years old, but Miller still produced 9.0 sacks in the 2025 NFL season. Miller also expressed interest in joining the Raiders during his appearance on The Rush With Maxx Crosby. Although he was a longtime rival, Miller could bring mentorship and much-needed depth to this defense.

Von Miller’s film displays he has fuel left in the tank to potentially help Raiders' pass rush

While Miller isn't the player that he once was, his pass-rush ability has just gone from elite to good. According to PFF, he recorded 36 pressures last season on 289 pass-rushing snaps. He is effective and has proven he can come off the bench and still be productive by staying fresh at his age.

That production helps explain why he still fits as a depth or rotational option in Las Vegas. One thing about Miller’s game is that his intelligence as a pass rusher has not left.

In the play below against the Minnesota Vikings, Miller gets a chip block before he rushes upfield. The right tackle, Brian O'Neal, slips, and instead of rushing, he breaks down blind. It allows Miller to get the sack on J.J. McCarthy on third down.

His bend is not the same as it was during his prime, but it is still better than that of an average pass rusher. Miller's sack on Jaxson Dart against the New York Giants puts this on full display. He engages the right tackle, then performs a classic rip move and bends to the quarterback for a sack.

Miller, a former Super Bowl MVP, has had to depend on his power rush as he has aged. Against the Dallas Cowboys, he uses speed and power to help collapse the pocket. With pressure forcing Dak Prescott to move in the pocket, Miller disengages from the tackle and makes a shoestring sack.

Raider Nation can see that Miller is not the same as before, but he can still impact the pass rush. John Spytek might not make the jump to add another pass rusher, especially one of Miller's age during a rebuild. However, Miller could be a strong option who can produce on limited pass-rushing snaps.