Von Miller just poured cold water on the Maxx Crosby trade rumors

Whether or not you're tired of this topic, it is going to continue lingering on until a concrete decision is made one way or another. The Las Vegas Raiders have a superstar in the middle of some serious trade rumors, and everyone is talking about it.

Will Vegas end up trading pass rusher Maxx Crosby? At this point, nothing would be surprising for a team that's clearly rebuilding.

If you asked future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller, though, the possibility doesn't seem that strong. In a recent interview, Miller was asked about the rumors and seemed fairly convinced that nothing was imminent. At least, that's what his body language told us in the video.

"I don't know about him being traded," Miller said pretty confidently.

Von Miller doesn't seem to think the Raiders are trading Maxx Crosby

If anybody knows about switching teams while maintaining the reputation as one of the best to ever do it, it's Miller. He was traded from his original team, the Denver Broncos, to the Los Angeles Rams back in 2021.

And, as he went on to say, he and Crosby have a special relationship:

"But he's one of my favorite players on and off the football field. I'm biased because he's one of my guys. We got a special relationship."

For Raiders fans wanting Crosby to stay put, this is another vote of confidence on that side of the argument. But Las Vegas could soon be getting some big-time offers, and those are going to be difficult to refuse.

As we've already covered, there were reports that the Raiders would end up getting even more for Crosby than the Dallas Cowboys did for Micah Parsons just this past summer.

If that's the case, then the insinuation is that Las Vegas is able to nab three first-round picks for the 28-year-old star pass rusher. If the Raiders received an offer that included a trio of first-rounders, how in the world could they refuse?

Miller was on a downward trend when the Broncos traded him to the Rams, so he netted Denver a second and third-round pick. This type of return that we're talking about for Crosby is a whole lot different.

This would be reminiscent of another recent Raiders trade, involving a pass rusher, no less.

We all remember the Khalil Mack trade. Las Vegas wound up with two first-rounders in that one, but they're still not in a position to compete, eight years later.

Needless to say, if the Raiders traded Crosby, they'd be up against a wall, with all of the pressure to get it right this time.