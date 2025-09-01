Weirdest storyline for Raiders this season is also the most promising

The Las Vegas Raiders and their fan base have been put through the ringer over the last two decades. This has been especially true since the team relocated to Las Vegas, as the franchise is on its fifth head coach and general manager before its sixth season in the city.

Outside of a good year from Derek Carr in 2021, the quarterback position has been a complete mess as well. In some ways, Raider Nation has resigned to feeling like the team can only be so good and that big-time, long-term success is not even on the horizon.

However, there is a weird feeling surrounding the organization ahead of the 2025 NFL season with Pete Carroll and John Spytek in charge, and Geno Smith under center. It may feel unfamiliar, but it's called hope or a sense of promise.

Raiders entering weird (but promising) territory in 2025

Since moving to Las Vegas, the team has had Jon Gruden, Rich Bisaccia, Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce leading the team, and Mike Mayock, Dave Ziegler, Champ Kelly and Tom Telesco manning the front office.

This is not exactly an All-Star crew, and they all failed for reasons that Raider Nation could see coming from a mile away. However, with Carroll and Spytek in charge, there is no real outstanding issue that sticks out as a red flag.

Both come from winning organizations and played key roles on Super Bowl-winning teams in recent memory. Carroll's winning track record alone should be enough for the fan base to feel optimistic, but Spytek also comes from a great front office with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Smith, also, should be much better than Carr ever was for the Raiders in Las Vegas. Say what you want about the team's new quarterback, but he seemingly plays the game with no fear and has no issue pushing the ball downfield and making risky throws.

This may lead to more interceptions, but it will also lead to moving the ball more and scoring touchdowns. It feels weird to have a quarterback with a winning record over the last three seasons now under center in Las Vegas, but mostly, it is promising.

Las Vegas finally has some competency at the three of the most important places in an organization. This is a bit of uncharted territory for Raider Nation, so it feels different heading into the season, but ultimately, it will be a great thing for the team and fan base.

