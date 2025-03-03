What did Ohio State players say about Chip Kelly at the NFL combine?

The Las Vegas Raiders turned heads in early February when they hired Chip Kelly to be their next offensive coordinator.
Once considered to be a transcendent offensive mind, Kelly fell out of favor in the NFL after a few rough seasons as the head coach of the Eagles and 49ers. He has since redeemed himself with successful seasons at the college level and even won a National Championship as an offensive coordinator at Ohio State last season.
The NFL combine took place in Indianapolis last week and 15 of Kelly's Buckeyes were in attendance. Several of them spoke to the media about their former coach.
Running back TreVeyon Henderson talked about how Kelly used his talents last year and how he appreciates his mindset.
Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State's all-time leading receiver, also sang Kelly's praises and thought Las Vegas made a great hire when they signed his former coach.
Running back Quinshon Judkins impressed scouts at the NFL combine with his performance, but his comments about coach Kelly should impress Raider Nation.
Quarterback Will Howard was another former Buckeye that spoke highly of Kelly as both a coach and a player.
Las Vegas will be in the market for several of these players when the NFL Draft rolls around. The team needs an upgrade at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, so drafting an offensive player with a connection to the team's coordinator would make a lot of sense for the franchise.
Kelly has not been on an NFL sideline since 2016, but those who have followed his career would tell you that he has grown as a play-caller in his years away from the professional level. At the very least, his coaching style and schemes still resonate with young players today, and Raider Nation should be excited about the prospect of Kelly potentially bringing in National Championship-level players.