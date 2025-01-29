What events will Brock Bowers participate in for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games?

When the Las Vegas Raiders selected Brock Bowers with the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it was met with mixed reviews.

After selecting Michael Mayer in the second round just one year prior, many felt that it was a waste to take another tight end with a high draft pick.

Those notions were put to rest very quickly.

Bowers got off to a hot start for the Raiders in 2024 and never slowed down. The rookie from Georgia broke the rookie tight end receiving yards record that stood for 63 years, the rookie receptions record set by Puka Nacua in 2023, and the Raiders single-season receptions record set by Darren Waller in 2020.

Simply put, it was a rookie season of epic proportions for Bowers. He was rewarded with a First Team All-NFL nod from the Associated Press, Pro Football Writers of America, and NFL Players' Association.

He was also selected to the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games alongside defensive end Maxx Crosby. Crosby, unfortunately, cannot participate due to injury, but Bowers will be keeping himself busy in Orlando this weekend as the lone Raider in attendance.

What events will Brock Bowers participate in for the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games?

Bowers will be competing in the Satisfying Catches competition on Thursday evening, presented by Snickers. The event will begin around 4 pm PST.

He will be paired up with the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase and Texans' Derek Stingley Jr., and the trio will be taking on an NFC group of the Vikings' Justin Jefferson, Cardinals' Trey McBride, and Jaylon Johnson of the Bears.

According to NFL.com, the competition involves the following:

"One wide receiver, tight end and defensive back from each conference will compete in an obstacle course challenge, which includes catches from a JUGS machine at three different distances, to test every aspect of catching a football."

Bowers will also participate in the Flag Football Finale, a 7-on-7 flag football game between the two conferences.

That game is slated to begin at 12 pm PST on Sunday, February 2nd.

For a comprehensive list of the events taking place on Pro Bowl weekend and what they each entail, head to NFL.com for more information.