The Las Vegas Raiders have revamped their roster this offseason under the new head coach and general manager duo of Pete Carroll and John Spytek.

Because the team only won four games last year, major changes were expected this season. Spytek and Carroll have already gotten started, as they traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and signed a handful of underrated free agents like safety Jeremy Chinn and linebacker Elandon Roberts.

However, the new regime has several other key decisions looming as they attempt to prepare for the draft and finalize their offseason roster. One of those decisions will concern last year's Week 1 starting running back Zamir White.

What should the Raiders do with Zamir White?

White played incredibly well when Josh Jacobs went down with an injury at the end of the 2023 season. His performance was a major factor in the team letting Jacobs walk in free agency that offseason, but that decision came back to haunt the team.

Jacobs went on to have a dominant campaign with the Green Bay Packers, who made the playoffs, whereas the Raiders had the worst rushing attack in the league and mustered only four wins. White underperformed dramatically for Las Vegas in 2024, averaging just 2.8 yards per carry, which hurt the offense's production.

While White is still under contract through the end of this season for the Silver and Black, the team should search for a trade partner for the fourth-year running back. Reports came in from the combine that the team was actively shopping White, but his market is not likely to be too lucrative.

Even if the Raiders can get a seventh-round pick for him, they should pounce on it. Releasing White after June 1 would be the next best option, as the team would take on no dead cap from cutting him and would save $1.1 million.

White is still a young player who can develop into a solid back, but the team just signed veteran Raheem Mostert this offseason and players like Sincere McCormick and Dylan Laube should get another shot before White does.

This year's NFL Draft class is also loaded with running backs, so there is no reason to hang onto White if you can put together a running back room featuring players like Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, Mostert, McCormick and Laube.

Fans will always be thankful for White and his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas in 2023 as his 145 rushing yards essentially carried the offense to a victory. However, White's performance last season was not up to snuff and it would cost the team nothing to get rid of him.