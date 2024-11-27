Which draft picks do the Raiders currently have?
By Levi Dombro
Just six games separate the Las Vegas Raiders from perhaps their most important offseason in recent memory.
Though the season is not technically over yet, the team is all but mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. This means that there is not much to play for other than pride and potentially developing some younger players.
One of the most critical components of the offseason for any NFL team, but especially a struggling one, is the draft. These seven rounds are where the best teams in the league are built.
Las Vegas' GM Tom Telesco had a successful outing in the 2024 Draft, but this year's is even more important.
Telesco and his crew will need to find help at a variety of positions if this team wants to go anywhere in 2025. Luckily, they have plenty of weapons at their disposal.
How many picks do the Raiders have in the 2025 Draft?
Las Vegas will have 10 total draft selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to Tankathon.com.
The team will have a pick in each of the seven rounds, with additional picks coming in the third and sixth rounds.
Tankathon accounts for the NFL's tiebreaking procedures and projects compensatory picks based on previous years.
Here is where they have the Raiders slated to pick in April:
Round 1, Pick 3
Round 2, Pick 34
Round 3, Pick 65
Round 3, Pick 69 (via NYJ)
Round 4, Pick 104
Round 5, Pick 140
Round 6, Pick 177
Round 6, Pick 212 (Compensatory Pick)
Round 6, Pick 216 (Compensatory Pick)
Round 7, Pick 219
Compared to other NFL teams, this collection of picks is the second most valuable in the league, according to The Harvard Sports Analysis Collective.
Having four picks in the top 70 means that the team could have four new starters next year if they play their cards right.
This is a major opportunity that the team cannot squander.