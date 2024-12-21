Just Blog Baby
Which Week 16 games could cost Raiders their current draft pick?

Who to cheer for if you want the Raiders to hold onto the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 Draft.

ByLevi Dombro|
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders | Aaron M. Sprecher/GettyImages

With only three games left in the 2024 campaign, the Las Vegas Raiders currently hold the top pick in next year's draft, according to Tankathon.com.

However, the race for the No. 1 overall pick is tight and there are a handful of incompetent teams battling it out at the bottom of the NFL's standings.

A team's record is only one component of the draft order, however, as teams commonly end the season with the same record.

Strength of schedule is the next tiebreaker, and whichever team has the lower strength of schedule gets the higher pick.

So, not only do the Raiders need to have the worst record in the league if they want the first pick, they have to have the lowest strength of schedule.

Many in Raider Nation are cheering for this exact scenario, so I've compiled a guide if you are one of those fans who is embracing the tank.

Which teams to cheer for in Week 16

Winner

Loser

Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs

New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons

Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

New York Jets

Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders

San Francisco 49ers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers

New Orleans Saints

Battle for the No. 1 pick

Jacksonville Jaguars beat Las Vegas Raiders

New York Giants beat Atlanta Falcons

These two results would guarantee the Raiders the No. 1 pick because Las Vegas would be the only two-win team in the league.

New York has a chance against a struggling Atlanta team that is debuting a rookie quarterback in Week 16.

Major help with strength of schedule

Houston Texans beat Kansas City Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Because the Raiders have played the Chiefs twice this season, a loss from them lowers Las Vegas' strength of schedule two-fold.

Same goes for the Cowboys, who the Giants have played twice. A win by them would dramatically increase New York's strength of schedule while decreasing the Raiders' because they just played the Buccaneers.

Arizona Cardinals beat Carolina Panthers

New York Jets beat Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers beat Miami Dolphins

Green Bay Packers beat New Orleans Saints

Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee Titans

Losses by Carolina, Los Angeles, Miami and New Orleans are critical because the Raiders have played each of these opponents this year. These four results would dramatically decrease Las Vegas' strength of schedule.

A Colts win would increase the Giants' strength of schedule because they played Indianapolis earlier this year.

Less crowded at the bottom

New England Patriots beat Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns beat Cincinnati Bengals

While neither of these games directly affect the Raiders or Giants' strength of schedule, wins by New England and Cleveland would clear things out at the top of the draft board.

Both of these teams have three wins, and getting them to four wins would give the Raiders a bit of breathing room.

These games have no effect

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders

Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks

None of these games will affect the Raiders or Giants' strength of schedule, they will all break even.

