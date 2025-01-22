Who is the favorite be Raiders head coach after John Spytek hiring?

The Las Vegas Raiders their next general manager with the news that they've hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek. Ben Johnson going with the Chicago Bears opened up the door to land Spytek, who appeared to have been the team's No. 1 choice at general manager the whole time.

While the Raiders are already deep into their head coaching search, it's hard to imagine that Spytek won't want some kind of say over who they hire. Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was previously thought of as the favorite for the job and it remains to be seen if Spytek changes that.

Considering Spytek and Tom Brady are longtime friends, it's possible that they've already talked about the Carroll possibility. Spytek has never worked with the coach before so he may want to look at more candidates.

The obvious pick would be Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen. He just took himself out of the Jacksonville Jaguars' coaching search and it seems like he wants to return to Tampa Bay but perhaps Spytek could convince him to consider the Raiders.

Las Vegas hasn't even interviewed him yet so it still seems like a long shot that he'll be an option. One name to keep an eye on is Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The Raiders previously requested an interview for him that he seemingly didn't respond to.

However, Spytek could make the job more appealing to him. Monken was the offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers from 2016 to 2018 while Spytek was the team's director of player personnel. They likely have some sort of relationship but it's difficult to know how they feel about each other.

Monken has been a hot head coaching candidate and could be a good hire for the Raiders considering the work he's done with Lamar Jackson. He was also Brock Bowers' offensive coordinator at Georgia so he could warm up to the idea of going to Las Vegas.