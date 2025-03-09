Why Geno Smith makes the Raiders a playoff team

Heading into an off-season where the Las Vegas Raiders needed to find a legitimate option at quarterback, whether they be a rookie or a veteran, the team was able to swing big and get former Seahawks' starter Geno Smith for just a third-round pick.

After a career that started with him being selected in the second round by the Jets over a decade ago, Smith has blossomed into one of the league's most productive quarterbacks in Seattle, after replacing Russell Wilson, where he recorded a career-high 4,320 passing yards last season.

Now reunited with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas, Smith is the team's starter for the foreseeable future as the Raiders work to get an extension done, and he represents a massive upgrade over the team's former off-season additions at the position, such as Jimmy Garoppolo and Gardner Minshew.

Still, there are members of Raider Nation who are bemoaning the move, as if Smith is still the quarterback he was a decade ago when this could not be further from the truth. In fact, Las Vegas and Smith appear to be a match made in heaven for both the player and the team.

One of the most underrated and underappreciated players in the NFL, let’s go deep into what makes Geno Smith such an exciting addition in Las Vegas.