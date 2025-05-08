Wild Arch Manning Raiders take is a slap in Geno Smith's face

It's an exciting time to be a Raiders fan. The Geno Smith trade – among other moves – brought legitmiate optimism to Las Vegas for the first time in what, half a decade? Longer? With Pete Carroll and John Spytek in charge, and a little help from minority owner/vibes curator Tom Brady, the Raiders suddenly seem like a fun, interesting team.

But what if – and hear me out – we focused on getting rid of Smith? That'd be a good use of everyone's time, right? That'd be a worthwhile thought exercise, yes? That's the general gist of what Bleacher Report's asking in their new, very timely and topical listicle of teams that could, eventually, be in the running for Texas QB Arch Manning. The Raiders landed on said list for reasons that are certainly reasons.

Bleacher Report is already tired of the Geno Smith era in Las Vegas

"Smith turns 35 later this year. The Raiders can also save $18.5 million next year with his release. That number escalates to his entire $26.5 million cap charge if he's traded. Considering the quarterback's age and the fact that not a single cent of his 2027 salary-cap hit is guaranteed, the 2026 draft feels like the perfect time for the Raiders to revisit quarterback in an attempt to find a long-term solution ... This year's addition of running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick will provide the team with an offensive focal point that can help minimize any steps back upon going from an established to a veteran a first-round investment."

I mean, sure. The timeline's *kinda* matchup, with an emphasis on kinda. But what are we doing here? We're already getting rid of Smith after this season? OverTheCap has ruined the game I loved. (Not as much as All-22, but it's close.) "Considering the quarterback's age" is a great bit when they are literally talking about next year. He is 35 now, and after considering his age, I've realized that next year he'll be 36. Great points all around.

Hopefully Arch Manning is good! And hopefully he enters the draft next year, which by all accounts isn't anything close to a sure thing. But otherwise, this argument's pretty strong.