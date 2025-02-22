Wild Jakobi Meyer stat proves WR's value to Raiders

Not a lot of things went right for the Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2024 but wide receiver Jakobi Meyers proved that he likely earned a big contract extension. He had 87 catches for 1,027 yards despite missing two games and having three different starting quarterbacks.

However, that's not even his most impressive stat. According to The 33rd Team, Meyers was the only receiver in the NFL to see 75 or more targets without dropping a single pass.

Just throw it to these guys 🎯 pic.twitter.com/RmsmrLG4qd — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 21, 2025

That is a nearly impossible feat that Meyers pulled off. It can't be overstated how impressive that is. Many in the media have been saying that the Raiders don't have any good weapons on offense outside of tight end Brock Bowers but Meyers is at the very least one of the best No. 2 wide receivers in the NFL.

This isn't an anomaly either. Meyers has had over 700 receiving yards in five straight seasons and he's been doing it with very poor quarterback play. If the Raiders can finally get the right quarterback in place, Meyers might put up WR1 numbers.

Las Vegas may actually have a decision to make on him this offseason. He's on an expiring deal and has likely earned a pretty big pay raise. Meyers is a bit older but is still only 28. Perhaps something around a two-year, $30 million extension could make some sense.

That'd be a raise over what he's currently making. While he may be able to get good money in free agency next year, he'll be 29 and might not see a number he likes. It could be best for both sides to get a deal done in the coming months.