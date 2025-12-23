Wild mock draft has Raiders trading Maxx Crosby to Cowboys for pennies

The Las Vegas Raiders have a laundry list of needs heading into the offseason, not the least of which is addressing their inadequate pass rush. Maxx Crosby is an elite player, but he needs significant help alongside him if the Raiders' defensive line is going to transform into a formidable unit.

There are several ways for Las Vegas to do that, as the free agent market is set to be robust with veteran talent, and the first few rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft are loaded with promising youngsters. The Raiders could easily find a long-term complement to Crosby in the coming months.

Or, they could follow what seemingly every outlet thinks is best, which is trading Crosby for a mountain of picks and hitting the reset button, despite his wanting to stay in Las Vegas. Raider Nation knows that that isn't the answer, however, and especially not at any old price point.

Raiders trade Maxx Crosby to Cowboys for 1st and 3rd rounder in this mock draft

In Pro Football Network's latest three-round mock draft, they had the Silver and Black landing Fernando Mendoza at No. 2 overall. But, surprise! The Raiders were back on the clock at No. 23, selecting Clemson's Avieon Terrell to fix what they referred to as a "paltry" cornerback situation.

Now, how did Las Vegas get another pick in the latter part of the first round? Well, they traded Crosby to the Dallas Cowboys for... wait for it... the aforementioned first rounder and a third round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. That's it. Just a late first and a future third for one of the game's best defenders.

Obviously, Terrell is a great player, and will be in the NFL if he is anything like his brother, A.J. But that package wouldn't even get the Raiders to consider moving Crosby. If they picked up a call and heard that offer, they may break the phone slamming it down so hard in objection.

Crosby is worth at least two firsts and a second-rounder. That is the starting point for negotiations, and it doesn't seem like he or the franchise is keen on moving him at any price, let alone a low one such as this. Las Vegas also has several bigger needs than a cornerback.

Granted, in Round 2 of this draft, the Raiders land Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell, who is considered by many to be a first-round talent. In the third round, they select Monroe Freeling, an offensive tackle from Georgia. That would shore up two needs if those players panned out.

But dishing Crosby to take a chance on a rookie cornerback and a future third-rounder would just be bad business. Banking on a second-round rookie to become the next Crosby isn't wise either, and this whole situation is probably a non-starter for the Raiders' front office, thankfully.

It is wild to even project or assume that Las Vegas would entertain such an offer, but then again, the perception of the Raiders' competency has never been lower. This idea is just wild, ultimately unproductive for Las Vegas and painfully unrealistic for anyone hoping it'll come to fruition.