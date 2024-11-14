Will Shedeur & Deion Sanders team-up on Raiders?
By Austin Boyd
The Las Vegas Raiders are returning to the football field this week after their bye week and it's time to see if Antonio Pierce is the right head coach going forward. If the team can't win more than one more game this season, it's hard to see a future with Pierce at the helm.
However, losing out would help ensure that the Raiders can get a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders has been the name most commonly linked to Las Vegas. He's been flirting with the franchise for months now and even his father Deion Sanders has said that he'd be happy with the fit.
That said, Sanders is a big fan of Pierce and if he's fired, that might change the equation. Deion Sanders recently reiterated that he'll fight to keep his son away from the wrong franchise.
“Yeah, but I’m not going to do it publicly. I’ll do it privately,” Sanders said on FS1's Speak. “I’m gonna be Dad until the cows come home, and with Travis [Hunter] as well.”
There's recently been speculation that Deion Sanders could jump back to the NFL to coach his son. ESPN's Adam Schefter addressed the possibility.
"We're not saying it's happening. We're saying that this is one of those options that's going to heat up, that's going to be in play this offseason," Schefter said on Get Up. "Is there a team out there that's in position to get Shedeur Sanders that also wants to go and hire Deion Sanders to marry them up together moving forward? Maybe it'll happen, maybe it won't. It's damn fun to talk about and think about."
If the Raiders fire Pierce, they're likely going to want to go after a big name to replace him. There may not be a bigger name in football than Deion Sanders. There's no doubt that if he makes the jump to the NFL he's going to force Shedeur to his team.
The Raiders might be the only team desperate enough to make a move like this. It's hard to imagine it would work well. Deion Sanders has done well as a college coach but it's hard to imagine professionals buying into his coaching style. A more ideal situation for the Raiders would be to pair Shedeur Sanders with a bright, young offensive mind who can develop him into an elite quarterback.