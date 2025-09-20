X's and O's of why Raiders' offensive line is stalling Ashton Jeanty’s impact

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2025 NFL season with high hopes that a revamped offensive identity, spearheaded by rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, could energize a unit that had sputtered for years.

Just two weeks in, and the numbers paint a troubling picture: Jeanty, one of the most dynamic backs to come out of the college ranks in some time, is averaging just 2.7 yards per carry on 30 attempts. While some of that can be chalked up to NFL growing pains, the bigger story is what’s happening in front of him.

The Raiders’ offensive line has been inconsistent at best and flat-out problematic at worst. Beyond left tackle Kolton Miller, who continues to hold down his side with dependable pass protection and steady technique in the ground game, the group has struggled with the fundamentals up front, whether they want to operate a zone or gap scheme.

The X's and O's of Raiders' offensive line hurting Ashton Jeanty

Zone vs. Gap Scheme

To understand why the Raiders’ offensive line is faltering, it’s worth breaking down the two core blocking concepts.

Zone blocking relies on linemen moving laterally in unison, creating double-teams at the point of attack before working up to the second level. It requires communication, chemistry, and precise footwork to carve out lanes.

Gap blocking (or man-blocking) is more straightforward: linemen down-block to seal defenders away from the play-side, often paired with pulling guards or tackles to open running lanes. It’s about power and angles more than lateral movement, and teams often draft to align personnel with their scheme.

Successful teams blend the two depending on their body types up front and the matchup. The Raiders, however, have shown neither the cohesion required for zone concepts nor the discipline and physicality demanded by gap schemes. It's been just two weeks, sure, but making adjustments early could allow Vegas to reach its initial expectation rather than fall into a worse hole up front.

The Line, Position by Position

LT Kolton Miller

The veteran has been the lone bright spot. His footwork remains consistent, and he rarely loses his assignment, even against elite edge rushers. His ability to anchor in pass protection has kept QB Geno Smith from facing constant blindside pressure, but his influence can only extend so far. Miller is also solid in the run game, but without complementary help, his effectiveness can be neutralized.

LG Dylan Parham

Parham has struggled mightily through two weeks. Too often, he’s late recognizing stunts and blitzes, and in zone concepts, he’s been beaten off the snap due to poor hand placement and leverage. On gap runs, his inability to generate vertical push has been glaring. Defenders are slipping through his inside shoulder far too often, collapsing Jeanty’s intended lanes. A former third-round pick, he's allowed nine pressures, the most of any NFL lineman through two weeks.

C Jordan Meredith

Meredith’s role as the line’s communicator has highlighted another major issue: poor coordination. Zone blocking lives and dies with the center’s ability to identify fronts and make accurate calls. Meredith has looked overmatched, frequently failing to redirect traffic or hand off assignments. In short-yardage situations, he hasn’t been able to hold his ground, often driven backward and forcing Jeanty to hesitate in the backfield.

RG Jackson Powers-Johnson / Alex Cappa

The Raiders invested in Powers-Johnson as part of their long-term plan, but he’s been slow to adapt to NFL speed. He flashes power in drive-blocking situations, but inconsistency in his footwork leads to missed connections in zone looks. Meanwhile, Cappa, a veteran backup, has been unable to provide stability. He’s given up pressures in pass protection (four in Week 2) and has not shown the mobility to thrive when asked to pull or climb as a veteran in the league.

RT DJ Glaze

Glaze has endured a rocky start. While his size and length are intriguing, his technique is raw. He’s been beaten off the edge by speed rushers and too often lunges at defenders rather than setting a base. In the run game, his pad level has been an issue, resulting in minimal movement at the line of scrimmage.

Why It Matters for Jeanty

Bottom line, Jeanty is a runner who has the ability to operate in space, create yards after contact, and excel in both zone and gap schemes. But the Raiders have yet to give him a chance to do any of these things.

On zone runs, Jeanty has been forced to cut before reaching the line of scrimmage. On gap concepts, pulling guards haven’t reached their marks on time, leaving Jeanty to fend for himself against unblocked linebackers.

Running backs are often judged by their raw production, but in this case, Jeanty’s 2.7 yards per carry is less about his performance and more about his environment. There’s simply no daylight being createdm and 1-vs-11 is a battle any player in NFL history would lose.

The Bigger Picture

The offensive line’s struggles don’t just hurt the run game. They also stunt the progression and diversity of the playbook, where play-action and a balanced attack can keep defenses honest. With the run game grounded, opponents are pinning their ears back, daring the Raiders to win with predictable passing sets.

That kind of imbalance puts pressure on the entire roster, especially a defense not built to carry games week after week.

What Needs to Change

Simplify the scheme: Until this group develops chemistry, the Raiders would benefit from leaning into one identity, likely gap, where players can focus on down-blocking and straightforward assignments.

Emphasize communication: Meredith’s role at center must be reinforced with more consistent calls.

Player accountability: Parham and Glaze, in particular, need to clean up the fundamentals at the position, like body positioning, leverage, and footwork. All of these are coachable traits, but without improvement, the Raiders may have to explore lineup changes.

In sum, the Raiders’ offensive woes aren’t just about one rookie running back finding his footing; they’re systemic. Until the offensive line establishes both technical discipline and cohesion, Jeanty will remain bottled up, and the offense as a whole will sputter.

Kolton Miller can’t carry the unit alone. If Las Vegas doesn’t shore up the basics of zone and gap execution, 2025 could become another season of wasted potential, where promising young talent is left running into walls created by their own teammates.

