Young Raiders LB is shaking up the depth chart with leadership and intelligence

The Las Vegas Raiders added to the linebacker position by spending big in free agency. Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean were paid handsomely to join the Silver and Black and become as strong a tandem as they were at Georgia. They are obviously expected to be the starters for the 2026 NFL season.

Dean does has an extensive injury history that has kept him from making a greater impact on the field, though. The Raiders must have a "next man up" who can fill in if Dean goes down. While many thought it would be former fifth-round pick Tommy Eichenberg, the other "Berg" has emerged.

Cody Lindenberg was getting reps as a starter while Dean was absent during OTAs. Lindenberg was the captain of the defense at Minnesota in college, and his intelligence and instincts are clearly getting him on the field before Year 2.

If he could bring that intensity to the NFL, the seventh-round pick could be a steal for John Syptek.

Special teams is where Lindenberg earned his spot with the Raiders



Lindenberg didn’t play any snaps on defense as a rookie. Where he earned his stripes was on special teams, displaying his hustle and will to grow with the football team. Lindenberg had seven tackles on kick and punt return on a special teams unit that struggled for most of the season.

The 2025 Day 3 selection also played well last preseason. According to PFF, Lindenberg led the team in defensive run stops with five, helping him stand out and make the 53-man roster. All of this has made Lindenberg the next man up on the linebacker depth chart heading into training camp.

Another reason is the ability for him to be a green-dot linebacker if a player goes down. On film in college, Lindenberg was consistently making sure every player on the field was in the right spot. His knowledge of football and its concepts display the leadership needed at linebacker.

Lindenberg has gained the faith of new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard because of his intelligence. Leonard, during a press conference, described him as a sponge when it came to learning what they want to execute on defense.

Clearly, Leonard feels confident that Lindenberg could hold down the fort as the next man up at linebacker.

This could be a year where Lindenberg makes a huge leap and becomes a mainstay at linebacker for the Silver and Black. If he can continue on this pace throughout camp, he might finally see his snaps as an NFL player on defense.