Young Raiders' meteoric rise is making this veteran expendable

The Las Vegas Raiders' new leadership tandem of John Spytek and Pete Carroll was not exactly eager to keep a lot of players from last year's team in the building for the 2025 NFL season. They made it a point to reconstruct the roster this offseason with their personal vision in mind.

Of course, there were some exceptions to this rule, like stars Maxx Crosby, Kolton Miller and A.J. Cole, who all received extensions. But when it came to free agents, only a handful of players, headlined by Adam Butler and Malcolm Koonce, were given a spot on a new-look Las Vegas squad.

Unfortunately, neither Butler nor Koonce has lived up to the contracts they signed this offseason, and with Koonce's deal being just one year, his time in Las Vegas may soon be coming to an end. Butler, however, signed a multi-year deal, but one young player's rise may already be making him expendable.

Jonah Laulu's rise could make Raiders re-evaluate Adam Butler's worth

Second-year defensive tackle Jonah Laulu has been a pleasant surprise for the Raiders' defense in 2025. While he flashed for Las Vegas last season after being picked up on the waiver wire before the year began, he was expected to be purely a rotational player once again.

However, after Christian Wilkins' departure, Patrick Graham and Co. needed someone to step up, and that player has been Laulu. He is tied for the team lead with 4.0 sacks, and he put together another strong showing against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

Laulu finished the game with 1.0 sacks, three total tackles, a pass defended, a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss. He also hit Titans quarterback Cam Ward as he threw, which resulted in a Devin White interception to keep Tennessee from scoring before the half.

While Laulu keeps making plays for the Raiders' defense, he is not the only one in the defensive tackle room making waves. Thomas Booker IV also had a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery, and Leki Fotu recorded his first sack of the year on Sunday.

Butler, by contrast, finished with just three tackles and zero havoc plays on a day where the Raiders' pass-rush was nearly unstoppable and the defense line, as a whole, was dominant. He has been playing a bit out of position, but overall, Butler's 2025 campaign has left plenty to be desired.

Of course, he is still an incredibly valuable asset on the defensive line, as he eats up double teams and allows other players to thrive. But he has yet to get after the quarterback and force fumbles or bat down passes like he has in years past.

With the trade deadline approaching, and the Raiders' season still not likely to amount to much, Las Vegas could easily be considered a seller. Based on his history of strong play, and with Laulu, Booker and Fotu coming on strong, there is an argument that the team could dish Butler for a late-round pick.

Rookie defensive tackles J.J. Pegues and Tonka Hemingway have played sparingly this season, and with Butler seemingly slowing down, it may behoove the franchise to see what it has in the young players if the playoffs aren't really in sight in 2025.

This is not an argument for Butler to be traded, as it is hard to replicate what he contributes to the Raiders' defense. Plus, the new regime gave him a multi-year deal this offseason, so they clearly believe in him and his abilities.

But Laulu's play has taken a lot of people by surprise, and Butler is the only remaining player in the room who was not initially brought in by this regime. It is not likely that he'll be traded, as nothing is imminent, but every team and player has their price, and Laulu's play is lowering Butler's.