Young Raiders WR tabbed as big-time under-the-radar fantasy football sleeper

When it comes to the pecking order for Las Vegas Raiders' pass catchers this season, it's tight end Brock Bowers and everyone else. That, of course, transfers to fantasy football, where it's anyone's guess which play, outside of Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker and Jack Bech, will be the biggest factor.

Assuming any of them become viable for fantasy managers, and it's possible none of the three do, at least on any kind of consistent basis, it won't cost much to find one of them in a draft. According to Fantasy Pros, in 0.5-point PPR scoring, here are the current ADPs for the top three Raiders wideouts.

Nailor (WR69; No. 193 overall)

Tucker (WR72: No. 198 overall)

Bech (WR106; No. 299 overall)

You'd basically have to be in a league with 14 teams to see Nailor get drafted. Tucker might be somewhere in that same realm, shifting away from any PPR element and toward deeper than usual rosters. Bech? Well, he's nowhere on the radar of fantasy drafters right now.

Not everyone thinks it will stay that way, though.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jack Bech labeled candidate for big 2026 breakout

ESPN analyst Mike Clay attempted to reveal potential 2026 versions of players who broke out in fantasy last year. Clay thinks this season's Michael Wilson/Parker Washington, defined by him as going "from (mostly) undrafted to impact player," among four candidates he evaluated, can be Bech.

"This is the trickiest one, as I'd have the candidates for this list ranked much higher if they had a strong shot at a breakout. Still, Wilson and Washington helped us to league titles, so it's worth a little digging. Bech didn't do much during an underwhelming rookie campaign -- he cleared three targets in a game only twice and failed to score a touchdown -- but the 2025 second-round pick now has a new offensive playcaller, a new quarterback and minimal target competition. The player out of TCU is an interesting Hail Mary flier in the late rounds."

This is where we should note that it took a little time for either Wilson or Washington to become big fantasy factors last season. Wilson did not post double-digit PPR points in a game until Week 11. From there through Week 18, however, he was the WR2 in full PPR leagues.

Washington had a couple of productive games early last season, and he didn't have the kind of boom games Wilson did, but he was the WR12 in full PPR from Week 10-18. Any fantasy managers who were able to add both off the waiver wire probably won their league.

Bech landed as an interesting rookie last year, in real and fantasy terms, before falling flat under the coaching of Pete Carroll and Co. He should at least have more consistent snap shares this season, and a better offensive scheme guided by Klint Kubiak and Andrew Janocko will be good for everyone.

Training camp reports regarding the Raiders' wide receivers could move the needle toward someone as the most appealing fantasy option as draft season really ramps up. Nailor would be the tentative favorite right now, but that can absolutely change.

It would take a big leap in ADP for Bech to be drafted outside of the very deepest and large-roster redraft leagues. Clay choosing him as an off-the-radar breakout candidate shouldn't be totally discounted, since there is a path to that happening like it did for Wilson and, perhaps more realistically, Washington.