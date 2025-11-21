1 big defensive star keeps popping up in latest Raiders mock drafts

The Las Vegas Raiders expected Super Bowl champion head coach Pete Carroll to get this team turned around in the very deep and competitive AFC West. But their 2-8 start to the 2025 NFL season has them in firm contention for the No. 1 overall pick after a series of painful failures.

Las Vegas could use its top pick on an offensive lineman to improve upon its league-worst unit, a wide receiver who can be this team's new No. 1 target, or a franchise quarterback who could take this offense to the next level, with or without Carroll.

However, this is a very strong defensive draft, and Patrick Graham's unit might be crying out for either a star defensive back or a pass rusher that can help prevent teams like the Dallas Cowboys from walking up and down the field with minimal resistance.

If the season ended today, the Raiders would be in line to pick at No. 6 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Even with all of the buzz around finding a possible starting quarterback, Las Vegas has often been linked to a defensive back billed as an instant starter, as well as a handful of other intriguing players.

Raiders targeting defensive stars in 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup

Jeff Risdon, The Draft Wire: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Downs is the best safety prospect since Kyle Hamilton, and many believe he is the superior college player. With insane coverage skills, tremendous tackling in the open field, and leadership qualities, Downs will make it so Maxx Crosby doesn't have to do everything on defense.

Nicholas Rome, Saturday Blitz: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

While the idea of taking an offensive lineman like Utah's Spencer Fano, Miami's Francis Mauigoa, or Alabama's Kadyn Proctor might be appealing, Downs may be the safest player in this class, and that talent floor will appeal to an executive like (Raiders GM John) Spytek.

RELATED: Maxx Crosby calls out 2-8 Raiders in a message they need to hear

Mike Renner, CBS Sports: Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

As the season goes on, it seems increasingly unlikely that Reese will be available at No. 6 overall. A hybrid linebacker in the Micah Parsons or Jalon Walker molds, Reese blends impressive speed with a deep blend of pass rush tools and some of the best versatility in the class.

Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

If the Raiders can get over the past bad blood between Moore and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, they could land someone who can succeed Geno Smith under center. With a whip-like arm, much improved accuracy on shorter passes, and a sharp football mind, Moore is checking a ton of the franchise quarterback boxes.