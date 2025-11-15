Raiders grab promising QB, generational defensive prospect in 3-round mock draft

After another divisional loss and some favorable results around the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders moved up a slot in the 2026 NFL Draft to the No. 6 overall pick. They could move even closer this week with a tough Monday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.

The Raiders may still be on the outside looking in when it comes to the top quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. With teams like the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and the New Orleans Saints all currently ahead of them, they may have to be patient to find their signal-caller of the future.

In the case of this mock draft, that is exactly what happened. Alabama's Ty Simpson, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, and Oregon's Dante Moore were all picked before the Raiders got their chance. But Las Vegas still landed a potential franchise quarterback and an elite defensive prospect.

Raiders land Caleb Downs, LaNorris Sellers in 3-round mock draft

Round 1 - Pick 6: Caleb Downs, S (Ohio State)

According to many draft experts, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is one of the top prospects in the entire 2026 class. NFL Draft Buzz has him ranked second overall behind Miami EDGE Ruben Bain Jr., and they compare him favorably to Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu.

Downs has a prototypical build for a safety at 6-feet and 205 pounds, and his last recorded 40-yard dash time of 4.45 seconds is in the 86th percentile for his position. What makes Downs special is not necessarily his measurables, but rather his tremendous football IQ and elite processing abilities.

The Ohio State star can break down opposing offenses with speed and power, and he is a leader on and off the field. This Buckeyes star is a possible top-five pick in the upcoming draft and could help transform the Raiders' defense for years to come.

Round 2 – Pick 37: Christen Miller, DT (Georgia)

After cutting Christian Wilkins, the Raiders have had a mammoth-sized hole in the middle of their defense. They rank in the middle of the pack against the run, but near the bottom of the league in sacks and pressures, solely because offenses can focus so heavily on Maxx Crosby.

Adding a player like Christen Miller to the defensive line can alleviate some of that pressure because he is such a physical force. Miller measures in at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds and is noted for his combination of power and quickness that helps him be such a disruptive player in the interior.

He has a chance to keep boosting his draft stock this season, as the Bulldogs are likely to play deep into the winter. But it’s a safe bet that he will be another Georgia defensive lineman who hears his name called early in the NFL Draft and makes an immediate impact.

Round 3 – Pick 68: LaNorris Sellers, QB (South Carolina)

As of now, fans can assume that Geno Smith will be on the Raiders in 2026, considering he is under contract and is Pete Carroll's favorite. This allows the Raiders to focus on a more developmental prospect at quarterback, and they grab a tantalizing one in LaNorris Sellers from South Carolina.

Sellers has prototypical size at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, and he moves well, running a 4.62-second 40-yard dash. He was tremendous in 2024 as a dual-threat, recording 22 total touchdowns to just 7 interceptions and completing 65% of his passes.

The South Carolina native has not been as effective this season on a struggling team that is 3-6 in 2025, which has contributed to his draft stock sliding a bit. If Sellers pans out, however, this would be an excellent value for a player with incredible upside.

He does represent a high level of risk because of the variance in his game, but that is why the Raiders would select him as a developmental piece behind Smith, and not just throw him to the wolves on Day 1.