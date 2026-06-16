1 Fernando Mendoza decision could turn Raiders optimism into panic fast

The Las Vegas Raiders have been upfront about how they are handling No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. While the man who many believe can turn this franchise around is ready to take this team to new heights, Klint Kubiak is taking an overly patient and cautious approach.

With Kubiak's scheme taking some time to digest, Mendoza is slated to absorb those plays as the No. 2 quarterback, while well-traveled veteran Kirk Cousins starts until the team deems the Indiana product is ready to cut it loose.

For the sake of their 2026 season, this franchise had better know the best time to make the switch.

Raiders' decision on when to start Fernando Mendoza could ruin 2026 season

Bleacher Report joined the chorus of those warning against Mendoza playing too early in the season, citing the fact that playing him before mastering Kubiak's offense behind a volatile offensive line might not only make No. 15 look bad, but it could take some of the fun and optimism over what has been a very impressive period for Raiders fans.

The debate over when to throw Mendoza in is two-sided, and both arguments raise good points. On one hand, many young quarterbacks have been ruined by being thrown into subpar situations, as their inability to adapt to the speed and physicality of the pro game puts a hard cap on the offense.

With the Raiders currently sporting a below-average collection of skill position talent and an offensive line that still has some questions that need to be answered, Mendoza wouldn't be walking into an ideal situation.

Indiana's offense is extremely simple compared to an NFL scheme, so the mental toll must be considered as well.

On the other hand, however, if playing a half-season of subpar games before he's in top form is enough to ruin a quarterback, he probably wasn't going to be a franchise quarterback anyway. If the aging Cousins struggles out of the gate, which may happen against a tough Raiders schedule, the calls for Mendoza will keep getting louder.

Mendoza will need to learn from his mistakes and go through some growing pains, but there's a difference between letting him develop in real-time like this and throwing him into a meat grinder that develops bad habits. Kubiak's eye for quarterbacks has been sharp over the last few years, so fans should assume he'll make the right call until he gives reason to doubt.