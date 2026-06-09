Raiders' Fernando Mendoza provides honest self-evaluation after OTAs

In the blink of an eye, OTAs are over for the Las Vegas Raiders, and mandatory minicamp begins on Tuesday. After the three-day event, the team will break for the summer, and then all that stands in the way of meaningful games is a few weeks of training camp and a three-game exhibition slate.

While that is exciting for Raider Nation, it should also come with the realization that things move fast in the NFL. This is especially true for the rookies who just joined the fold, as it feels like just yesterday they were hearing their names called and being introduced at the team facility in Las Vegas.

Fernando Mendoza, rightfully, is at the center of the Silver and Black world. And while he's fielding advice from the legendary Tom Brady, and both his position coach and teammates are sharing what they've seen from him thus far, the fanbase hasn't heard from Mendoza in quite a while.

Fortunately, he provided an honest self-evaluation of how things are going now that OTAs are in the rearview.

Fernando Mendoza got real about his progress during Las Vegas Raiders OTAs

During Raiders media day on Monday, Mendoza spoke with hosts Amber Theoharis, Eric Allen and James Jones about a number of topics. When asked how he's feeling and how he's progressing with some NFL practices now under his belt, Mendoza gave a candid self-assessment.

"Feel good. Learning and growing every single day," Mendoza said. "Adjusting to the NFL; it's definitely an adjustment. There's been a lot of great moments, and there's been a lot of growing pains. So, I think being a part of that and being able to practice with those guys, such a high-intensity practice, whether you're with the 1s, the 2s or the 3s. Everyone's always going full throttle. Coach Kubiak has set a great culture. Being able to learn from those veteran guys has been essential in my development so far. However, I've been growing, I've been learning, and I'm really happy with the progress I've made."

Not only is it great that the culture is already being set in Las Vegas and that the practices have been productive, but fans are glad to know that Mendoza is steadily improving. His candor is very much appreciated, too, as Raider Nation will be able to detect when he's fully grasped his role as QB1.

It doesn't sound like Mendoza is quite there yet. And while the season does feel like it's around the corner, over three months still separate the Silver and Black from their first real game. Mendoza has plenty of time to develop if he still wants to earn the chance to start in Week 1.

Even if he doesn't, knowing Mendoza, he'll soak up every bit of information that he can from the sidelines and in practices or the meeting and film rooms to be ready whenever his number is called upon. And it should still be called upon at some point this year.

When asked later in the same interview what some of the similarities and differences are between what he'll run with the Raiders under Kubiak and what he ran for Curt Cignetti and Chandler Whitmer with the Indiana Hoosiers, Mendoza spoke about his early growth playing under center.

"I think every offense is similar, because football is football, at the end of the day. Like, it can't be that much different to have an effective offense," Mendoza explained. "But the schematics of it, it's different. There's a lot more under-center variables that I've been learning. Getting a lot of extra reps in, and I feel a lot more comfortable under center. But it's a great offense, and I really believe in Coach Kubiak's offense."

Of course, his lack of experience playing under center was a major knock on him during the pre-draft process, even though most college systems operate out of the shotgun or the pistol these days. But Mendoza, in typical fashion, is attacking that aspect of the game and doing all he can to improve.

Although he's not there yet, at least he doesn't seem to be, Mendoza continues to instill confidence in Raider Nation that he will get there. His insatiable work ethic wasn't left in Bloomington, nor was his frankness, so this self-eval should serve as a great sign coming straight from the horse's mouth.