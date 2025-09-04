1 player on each AFC West team that could wreak havoc on Raiders in 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders had a 4-13 record last season, finishing in last place in a stacked AFC West division. To make matters worse, each of their three divisional rivals reached the postseason, and the Kansas City Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl for the fifth time in six seasons.

Once again, the division figures to be among the best in the NFL during the 2025 season. Fortunately, the Raiders should field a team that will be much better than the one that went 0-6 in divisional play in 2024.

Las Vegas' offense will be built around Brock Bowers once again, but the defense, particularly the secondary, remains a question mark and will likely determine just how good the team will be. The Raiders must avoid repeating their struggles in the AFC West this year, and here are three players who could make those plans difficult.

3 AFC West players who could cause problems for the Raiders

1. Trent McDuffie, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

While Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce get much of the attention for the Kansas City Chiefs, Trent McDuffie has been an elite cornerback in his three-year career. He has earned All-Pro nods in each of the past two seasons while recording an 83.1 Pro Football Focus grade, which is ranked third out of 222 qualifying corners.

The 21st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has been strong all-around as his coverage, pass rush and run defense grades ranked 10th, seventh and 18th at the position. He also has the ability to line up all over the field and could make things difficult in the slot for Bowers and Jakobi Meyers this year.

2. Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Ladd McConkey had a strong rookie season as he recorded 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 82 receptions. While the Los Angeles Chargers suffered a 32-12 blowout loss to the Houston Texans in the playoffs, the 34th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had an incredible game.

RELATED: Raiders just made stance on Cam Miller clear after puzzling new quarterback signing

He finished with nine catches and a postseason rookie record 197 yards and one touchdown. The Chargers have plenty of question marks at the skill positions, however, McConkey could expose the Raiders' questionable secondary.

3. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Speaking of players who could expose the Raiders' secondary, Courtland Sutton is another wide receiver who could make life difficult for Las Vegas' corners. The eight-year veteran had the best season of his career in 2024, as he finished with 81 receptions for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns.

Similar to the Chargers, the Denver Broncos' skill position groups are filled with plenty of question marks, so containing Sutton will be the key for Las Vegas. The Raiders should have plenty of long and tall cornerbacks to matchup with him, but they need to prevent him from getting loose.

More Raiders news and analysis