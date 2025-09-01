Raiders just made stance on Cam Miller clear after puzzling new quarterback signing

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2025 NFL preseason with a good feeling about their quarterback room. Geno Smith is a much-improved starter, and Aidan O'Connell is an experienced backup. Plus, sixth-round rookie Cam Miller is a promising young prospect to develop.

However, things deteriorated rather quickly in Las Vegas. Not only did both O'Connell and Miller underwhelm during the preseason, but the former broke his throwing wrist and is on the IR to begin the season. This spurred the team trading for Kenny Pickett to be the new No. 2 on the depth chart.

This meant that Cam Miller, who was waived and brought back on the practice squad, would effectively serve as the team's third-string quarterback. He was also presumed to be the next man up if either Pickett or Smith went down, but things have changed once again.

Raiders sign veteran QB Jeff Driskel to practice squad

On Monday, with just days until the season opener against the New England Patriots, the Raiders were back at it making roster moves. Las Vegas announced the signing of seven-year veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel to the practice squad.

While Miller will also be sticking around on the practice squad, this last-minute addition certainly calls into question Las Vegas' plan for the young quarterback. Now, if the team needs another signal-caller on the active roster, he is no longer an immediate call-up.

The timing of this move is also a bit peculiar. Pickett dealt with a hamstring injury this preseason, but he seemingly passed his physical upon his arrival in Las Vegas. Signing Driskel more likely means that the team does not feel like Miller can even serve in an emergency quarterback role.

For a sixth-round rookie, that is completely fine, although it feels a bit disappointing considering the electric debut Miller had in the preseason against the Seattle Seahawks. However, John Spytek and Pete Carroll have to do what is best for the Raiders, and this may very well be it.

Driskel has played in 25 games since being selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He has appeared in contests for the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders.

Although he is just 1-10 as a starter and has completed 58.6% of his NFL passes, Driskel has thrown 16 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. He has also run 80 times for 417 yards and three touchdowns, displaying dual-threat ability, but he has also taken 43 sacks.

While he is not an exciting signing, and it is a bit of a puzzling move for the Raiders, it gives a clear indication of how the brass in Las Vegas feels about Cam Miller. Hopefully, Miller eventually turns into an effective backup at the NFL level; otherwise, he may become another wasted sixth-round pick.

