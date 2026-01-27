1 Senior Bowl prospect at each offensive position Raiders should monitor

The Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching search is heating up, and it is very possible that the franchise will finalize its next leader at some point this coming week. But as pivotal as that decision will be, the football world is pressing on around the decision-makers in Las Vegas.

The 2026 Panini Senior Bowl, the crown jewel of the college all-star game circuit, is taking place this week, too, with practices occurring Tuesday through Thursday and the game kicking off live on NFL Network on Saturday, January 31 at 11:30 AM PST at Hanock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Just Blog Baby will be on site and in attendance to cover all things Senior Bowl in the coming days. With that said, here is one player at each position on the offensive side of the football that the Raiders should take a close look at.

Senior Bowl preview: Offensive players for Raiders to watch

QB: Taylen Green, Arkansas

Green measured in at a massive 6-foot-6 and 229 pounds down in Mobile, making him the biggest quarterback, by far. Easily the best running quarterback in college football thanks to his quickness, vision and long strides, Green has a chance to really impress at the Senior Bowl. Las Vegas could feasibly take a flyer on him as a Day 3 developmental guy in hopes that he becomes a good backup.

RB: Kaelon Black, Indiana

Black was part of a lethal rushing attack for the Hoosiers this season, totaling over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Raiders need a complementary back to Ashton Jeanty, and perhaps bringing in Black, a teammate of presumptive No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, would be a good idea on several levels. Right now, he's projected to be a late Day 3 pick. But that could change this week in Mobile.

WR: Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Fields is already off to a great start at the Senior Bowl, as he measured in at all of 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds. That is a big and solid target. Scouts think he has some holes in his game, despite strong production with the Fighting Irish, but Fields has a chance to silence those doubters this week. He has all the tools to be a true "X" receiver, and his catch radius is massive. Fields could be a Day 3 gem.

Slot WR: Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll

Never heard of Montgomery? You will soon! His circuitous route to Mobile is an incredible story in and of itself, but Montgomery, a product of Division III John Carroll, can seriously play, too. He's just a hair over 5-foot-11 and weighs 190 pounds, but Montgomery has speed and can make big plays, as he put up great numbers en route to becoming an All-American. Maybe he'll wow people this week.

TE: Josh Cuevas, Alabama

The Raiders don't need to grab a tight end in the early rounds, but Cuevas should be available late on Day 3, if they want to bolster the depth chart. As a former wideout, Cuevas has great hands, but he also developed great pass-blocking ability, even if his run-blocking skills could use some work. He's tough as nails, and although undersized, Cuevas could show this week that he can overcome that.

OT: Austin Barber, Florida

Barber is a great size for NFL offensive tackle at nearly 6-foot-7 and 318 pounds. He has experience playing on both sides of the offensive line, so if the Raiders want to find a potential swing tackle to compete with DJ Glaze and Charles Grant, Barber could be a nice pickup on Day 3. Barber is very strong and athletic, but he'll need to show that he can keep up with quick rushers this week.

Guard: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Rutledge looks like an easy Day 2 pick right now, but he could climb up draft boards with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl. With a big frame, good hand skills and a nasty streak to him, Rutledge could be a difference-maker in Las Vegas, especially given their interior offensive line issues. He needs to clean up his footwork, but perhaps he'll display some improvement this week in Mobile.

Center: Samuel Hecht, Kansas State

Hecht is as thick and strong as they come, and his upper body is where it needs to be. This week, however, Hecht will need to show increased fluidity in his lower half if he wants to shake the Day 3 grade that he currently has. With the Raiders' plethora of question marks on the offensive line, Hecht could be closely monitored by the brass in Las Vegas in the pre-draft cycle.