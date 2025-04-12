10 potential Raiders day three picks who are considered sleeping giants

Day three of the draft brings stars to the league almost every year. Most of them wander around the roster, but some crave more. In 2025, there are some who could stick around longer then day one or two picks.

The following is a list of prospects who were standouts in college and are projected to go on day three or later. One or two of them might just end up being taken by the Las Vegas Raiders when the draft is completed.

10 prospects the Raiders could take on Day 3 of the NFL Draft

Efton Chism, WR, Eastern Washington

Is this the next Cooper Kupp? Chism led the country in receptions a year ago and broke Kupp's single-season record in the process. He's not just a college record breaker; he did it in high school too. He's on the fringe of being an undrafted free agent, but because of all the Kupp similarities, Chism has day three value. He can return punts as well.

Efton Chism III had the highest receiving yards per team pass attempt (3.94) and Receiver Dominator (52%) among the 2025 draft-eligible receivers.



Chism saw over 74% of his targets in the short area of the field (0-9 yards) or behind the line of scrimmage.



Pros:

-Makes… pic.twitter.com/3LRad2MW6y — Corbin (@corbin_young21) February 25, 2025

I'm not saying he is going to be the next Kupp because he was more productive over the course of his Eagles career. Chism will be on a roster and it wouldn't be alarming if he makes some noise throughout the preseason.

Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

Entering 2024, Gordon was the Heisman favorite and No. 1 running back on the board. However, he didn't eclipse the 1,000-yard barrier and got banged up during the season. He's not as fast as Ashton Jeanty, but might just be the steal of the draft if coaches can help him rediscover his 2023 form.

Gordon may even go as early as day two because some team falls in love with him and doesn't want to risk losing him by waiting until Saturday.

Willie Lampkin, OL, North Carolina

For a 5-11 guard, Lampkin does not let his size define him, paving the way for Omarion Hampton, who led the ACC in rushing in 2023 and 2024. Because of that size factor, experts are saying a move to center is the long-term destination for Lampkin. There's no way that this guy would fall to day three if he were just a couple inches taller.

For his efforts, Lampkin won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding blocker in the conference. He was also named as a unanimous first team All-American by various sites, proving to be as reliable as they come.

Oronde Gadsden, TE, Syracuse

Talk about a guy who really benefited from Kyle McCord. Gadsen set a school record for receptions in a season in 2024. If he looks like a tight end in a wideout's body that's because he started his career out wide.

Gadsden is a slot nightmare to cover because of his size and wide receiver skills. You just can't put a small nickel corner on him. The Raiders already have Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, but it never hurts to add another playmaker from the slot.

Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State

The Raiders brought in Miller for a pre-draft workout already. The FCS national champion is a running threat who was the team's leading rusher in the title game. He put up formidable numbers when he matched up against Deion Sanders and Colorado in the season opener. It would have been a treat to see what he could have done facing a Big Ten or SEC defense in college. He's got a quick release and has improved his accuracy steadily along his path. Good pocket awareness as well.

Another QB impressing at the @ShrineBowl is NDSU’s Cam Miller, who has made some extremely nice throws.



Finished 2024 with:



- 73.5% pass completion (3rd FCS)

- 180.1 pass efficiency (1st FCS)

- 8.3 TD:INT rate (3rd FCS)

- 196.04 Pass EPA (1st FCS) pic.twitter.com/BowvTxZLXz — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) January 28, 2025

This is really an intriguing prospect that can sit behind Geno Smith and learn from him and Tom Brady too. He'll resort to running when the pocket collapses, but that can be coached out of him.

Miller participated in the East/West Shrine bowl. He holds records over Carson Wentz, Easton Stick and Trey Lance as a passer.

Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

This is a guy who racks up the tackles. Stutsman started three years and had over 100 tackles in every season. He has special teams experience, which should be a specialty for late rounders. He's got that linebacker mentality needed for the NFL. Many analysts agree he must get better in coverage, but he has the speed to run with receivers.

Mello Dotson and Cobee Bryant, CB's, Kansas

This one is a pair of corners for the Jayhawks. Mello Dotson finds the ball when it is thrown in his direction. He and his teammate Cobee Bryant picked off 17 combined passes over the last two years. Dotson has more touchdowns returns than first round nominee Will Johnson of Michigan.

Dotson and Bryant are two of the most productive corners in Kansas history and they were right up there with some of the most proficient CBs in the nation last season. Either one could fly up the depth chart with Jack Jones on his way out the door. Pro Football Focus comps Bryant to Josh Norman, who had a very successful NFL career.

Antwuan Powell-Ryland, DE, Virginia Tech

The transfer from Florida blossomed when he became a Hokie to the tune of 25.5 sacks over the last two seasons. For a prospect who looks small, Powell-Rylad lays the lumber on quarterbacks. At times he looks unblockable and he reminds me a little of Malcolm Koonce ,who is only on a one year deal.

Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska

The first thing that stands out glaringly about Robinson is his size. He is a load to block. He can line up on the inside or outside. His running mate in Lincoln, Nash Hutmacher is just as imposing. They were a reason why Nebraska's defense is getting better under Matt Rhule.

Robinson's Combine workout earned him some money. He lost weight ahead of the event, which shows he can handle his mass. He tied the record for most games played at the storied program in Lincoln.