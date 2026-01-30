10 standouts from 2026 Senior Bowl Day 3 that Raiders should keep tabs on

Scouting can be difficult for the Las Vegas Raiders' player personnel departments at this point in the offseason because the franchise still hasn't hired a coach. While players can be evaluated on skills and tools alone, system fits are a lost concept because no system currently exists in Las Vegas.

That said, the Raiders still need an influx of young talent in April's draft, and several versatile players showed their best stuff on Day 3 of the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl. Once again, the Silver and Black had several scouts and executives in attendance, so they were on hand to soak these performances in.

Defensive standouts from Day 3 of 2026 Senior Bowl practices

Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

I talked about Louis yesterday and how it's unclear where he'll be utilized at the NFL level. But I'm not sure it matters. Louis can blanket running backs in coverage (he had a pick-six during 1-on-1s), hit wide receivers coming across the middle to jar the ball loose (he did several times), get up for PBUs on balls up the seam, and make plays against the run. He's just a football player. A great one.

Thaddeus Dixon, CB, UNC

Dixon followed up a poor outing on Wednesday with a great showing on Thursday. He made one really nice play on the ball in drills and then had another great interception on the sidelines, his second of the week. While he's on the smaller side to play wide corner in the NFL, he showed his versatility and that he can thrive on the outside this week during practices down in Mobile, Alabama.

Dixon is also closely tied with the Belichick family, having played for Stephen and Bill at his last two college stops.



He spoke about his relationship with the Belichick’a, and how his senior year at UNC was really a “rookie year.”#SeniorBowl #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/5HMRQJsDXa — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 30, 2026

Bud Clark, S, TCU

Clark has been quietly stacking solid days at the event, and then he exploded onto the scene on Thursday. The versatile defensive back is a great blend of speed and size, as smaller wide receivers didn't stand a chance against him, especially in the red zone period. He had a huge pick in the team period to cap things off. His stock definitely rose.

Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Height came into the event with a lot of hype surrounding his name, and he was relatively quiet over the first few days. However, he bounced back with a strong showing in 1-on-1s, and Height had a would-be sack in the team period. I didn't see any glaring issues in his game on Thursday, but he'll need to beef up to be an NFL edge rusher.

Owen Heinicke, LB, Oklahoma

Heinicke has flown under the radar this week because the linebacker group is so good. But he stood out on the final day of practices at Hancock-Whitney Stadium with his incredible speed and coverage skills. Heinicke has incredible speed getting to the edge and closing in on running backs, and he can be a missile against the run. He also flashed in coverage at times for a complete performance.

Offensive standouts from Day 3 of 2026 Senior Bowl practices

Devin Voisin, WR, South Alabama

It's hard not to start the offensive list with the local kid, Devin Voisin. He's had a solid few days of practice, but he was the best receiver on the field on Thursday. He's a crisp route-runner with great feet and really shakes defenders in the middle of the field. Voisin made some great in-air adjustments and isn't afraid to catch the ball across the middle or make himself available.

Sawyer Roberton, QB, Baylor

Robertson has been all over the place this week, but outside of a few bad plays, I thought he had the best performance of the National Team quarterbacks. He has trouble making passes outside the numbers, but he can rip the ball in between the hashes and showed off his running ability at times. Robertson also ran the two-minute drill well.

Few clips of Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson from Thursday’s #SeniorBowl practice.



Was great targeting the middle of the field, but struggled with accuracy out the numbers a bit.



Robertson did show off his legs on multiple occasions.



🧵 pic.twitter.com/RDX0z7oYhj — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 29, 2026

Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech

Rutledge continues to impress. He has such a good initial punch as a blocker, and his power and drive in the run game are some of the best in the whole event. Rutledge wasn't immune to making mistakes, but he did more than hold his own against an elite offensive line group all week. They're asking a lot of him down here in Mobile, and he's risen to the challenge.

Caught up with Georgia Tech IOL Keylan Rutledge again after Thursday’s #SeniorBowl practice.



Ran out of time, but quickly asked him about the prospect of playing for the Raiders.



His response: pic.twitter.com/b8gBbnYKKs — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 29, 2026

Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama

Cuevas has been silently getting after it this week, getting open even if the ball hasn't come his way a whole lot. Well, it did on Thursday, and he made the most of it. Garrett Nussmeier started to find his groove, and Cuevas was able to haul in a contested catch in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown from the LSU quarterback. Cuevas also really got after it on special teams.

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Speaking of Nussmeier, he finally found some confidence on Thursday, and I wouldn't be shocked to see a big performance from him during Saturday's game. He throws a great fade ball and sells things really well on play action. Nussmeier then started getting creative and keeping plays alive, finding Cuevas for a touchdown, as well as Ja'Kobi Lane and Ted Hurst on off-script sideline throws.