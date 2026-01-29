Raiders personnel just watched these players star on Day 2 of Senior Bowl

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't letting a seemingly never-ending search for their next head coach prevent them from building for next year. The second day of 2026 Panini Senior Bowl practices took place on Wednesday, and the Silver and Black were well represented.

Las Vegas had roughly 10 members of its personnel department on hand to take in the action at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. Vice President of Player Personnel Brandon Hunt and Assistant Director of College Scouting Johnathon Stigall were both in attendance.

After a full day of media obligations for these guys down here in Mobile, Alabama, they went through yet another set of energy-filled practices on the South Alabama campus. Here's who stood out during Wednesday's practice.

Offensive standouts from Day 2 of 2026 Senior Bowl practices

Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

Green showed off his cannon arm on multiple occasions and did a good job of stepping up in the pocket. When he spoke to Just Blog Baby earlier on Wednesday, Green said that he was out to prove that he can win from the pocket. Outside of one throw he'd like back, where he didn't layer it enough, I'd say his mission was accomplished. He bounced back immediately from that interception, too.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Washington continues to light it up in Mobile. He runs great routes out of the backfield, especially on options. Not only is he a big target, but he also utilizes his wide catch radius. As a runner, Washington has more speed than people expect from a back of his size, and his jump cuts after taking handoffs were lethal. He's put together two great practices.

Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr. stood out today at the #SeniorBowl.



He spoke with me about how his size & strength have helped him level up in the football world, and how much he learned from his RB coach at Arkansas.



Also touched on his return ability.#TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/DQVkqSwv1f — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 28, 2026

Jaydn Ott, RB, Oklahoma

Ott is another back who had success catching passes out of the backfield, but that wasn't even what stood out most on Wednesday. Yes, he gave the linebackers hell in one-on-one drills, and he gets skinny between the tackles to squirm through holes. But Ott's best attribute, which he put on display, was his pass protection. The guy was a brick wall, even in one-on-ones against big linebackers.

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Fields started a bit slow with some drops during the team drills, as he really showed the raw parts of his game. And then he got going. Fields had his way with Texas CB Malik Muhammad, who had a great day himself, and Fields laid out for a highlight-reel catch, diving to haul in a deep ball from Green. He's also a willing blocker on screens and in the run game, even if his technique isn't perfect yet.

Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

Cameron dominated during the one-on-one period in particular, and even better was that he won in a variety of ways. He got corners to bite hard on double moves, read leverage well on routes across the middle, and he fought through contact to make a handful of nice catches. Cameron is great at the catch point, as he routinely hauled in contested catches. He's had a great few days in Mobile.

Baylor WR Josh Cameron had an impressive showing at Wednesday’s #SeniorBowl practice.



I caught up with him earlier today, and he opened up about his journey from being a walk-on to an All-B12 player.



He also touched on #Texans S Jalen Pitre’s impact on him.#TheBestOfTheBest pic.twitter.com/rpmBmZZYyc — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 28, 2026

Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll

I wrote about Montgomery as a name to watch before the event kicked off, and boy, was I right. Montgomery has taken the event by storm with his improbable story and his impeccable play. For a smaller wideout that projects to line up in the slot at the NFL level, Montgomery sure can climb the ladder and make contested catches. Plus, he has blistering speed and runs crisp routes.

Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

Boerkircher really stood out on Wednesday, as he cooked defensive backs of every shape and size. He hauled in catch after catch in one-on-ones, and he always found soft spots to get open during team periods. Boerkircher's day came to a close with a "Moss" of a linebacker who absolutely blanketed him in coverage. His stock should be rising.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Iheanachor's journey to the Senior Bowl was anything but easy, and he had a rough first day on Tuesday. But the buzz around him built as Wednesday's practice progressed, and for good reason. He put together several great reps during the one-on-one period, notably against Michigan's Derrick Moore, who has dominated all week. Iheanachor needs to keep stacking days like this.

Spoke with Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor about his journey from Nigeria to the #SeniorBowl.



Didn’t play football until college, but he talked about how he’s settling in at OT, and gave a self-eval of Tuesday’s practice.



Iheanachor didn’t give up a sack in his senior season. pic.twitter.com/uHfNzWG2iY — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 28, 2026

Defensive standouts from Day 2 of 2026 Senior Bowl practices

Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan

Tucker had a great practice on Tuesday, and he flashed again on Wednesday. You'd be hard-pressed to find an EDGE with a better get-off than him, as he's constantly found himself in the backfield both against the run and when getting after the quarterback. He tied for the FBS lead in sacks this past year, so this should come as no surprise, although he was unheralded before the event.

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Banks came into the Senior Bowl looking to prove that he is still the first-round talent that many labeled him as before his injury. After a slow start on Tuesday, he often looked like a man amongst boys on Wednesday. He was a mainstay in the backfield and performed well against some of the best interior offensive linemen in the one-on-ones, helping prove that he's fully healthy.

Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

I can't believe I forgot to mention Halton after Tuesday's practices, but he showed up against on Wednesday. He's so impressive with his footwork and speed during drills, and Halton wastes no time translating it to live settings. He's a load to handle as a pass-rusher, as he destroyed a double team on one rep, and he swallows up ball carriers against the run. Halton is a major riser.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Jacob Rodriguez should be an early Day 2 pick. For the life of me, I cannot figure out why all 32 NFL teams would pass on him more than once. He's an effortless mover and a havoc-wreaker, as he forced a fumble and hauled in a diving interception on Wednesday. Rodriguez is great at diagnosing and communicating pre-snap. His energy and leadership are also infectious, and his teammates clearly love him.

I asked Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez about transitioning from quarterback to the defensive side of the ball.



Rodriguez finished 5th in Heisman voting this year & was a unanimous All-American.#SeniorBowl #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #TheBestOfTheBest #WherePlayersPlay pic.twitter.com/ep7t6BB45R — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 26, 2026

Xavian Sorey, LB, Arkansas

Sorey quietly had a great outing on Day 2 of Senior Bowl practices. He was a missile against the run, as it looked like Sorey was shot out of a cannon, filling holes on multiple occasions. BYU's Jack Kelly also deflected a pass that ended up in Sorey's hands for an interception, and he made some nice plays in coverage, undercutting a route to force another incompletion.

Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Boettcher had a punch-out of his own on Wednesday, and although he wasn't perfect in coverage, he made some really nice plays. His closing speed in space is incredible, and he made some great downhill plays against the run, working with defensive tackles to plug holes for opposing running backs. Boettecher isn't afraid to mix it up. He'll also be tough for running backs to handle on blitzes.

Talked to Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher about his journey from walk-on dual-sport athlete to All-Big 10 LB.



Also asked about his professional aspirations, as Boettcher is also currently part of the Houston Astros organization (MLB).#SeniorBowl #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/IbsJeix1lU — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 28, 2026

Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

It'll be interesting to see exactly how Louis is deployed at the NFL level, or what kind of packages coaches see him playing in. But Louis has proven that he deserves to be on a professional football field in the first two days at the Senior Bowl. His quickness and ball skills are evident, and Louis made a handful of incredible run fits, as well as plays on the ball in coverage. He really had just one bad rep.

Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Igbinosun wasn't perfect on Wednesday, but he stuck like glue to Malachi Fields on one rep and showed great physicality, particularly at the catch point. Several receivers were visibly upset when Igbinosun didn't get flagged, which should indicate how strong his technique actually is. He also flashed his top-end speed by keeping up with Georgia State's Ted Hurst on a deep ball.