$100 million identity crisis: Can Raiders rebuild without selling their cornerstone?

The neon lights of the Las Vegas Strip have rarely shone on a team as conflicted as the 2026 Raiders.

Fresh off a bruising 3-14 campaign that saw the short-lived Pete Carroll era go up in flames, the Silver and Black hold the ultimate golden ticket: The No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.

But as second-year general manager John Spytek and newly minted head coach Klint Kubiak settle into their war room, they face a question far more complex than simply scrawling Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s name on a draft card.

The defining question for the Raiders before the clock starts in April is this: Do they commit to a "clean slate" rebuild by trading Maxx Crosby, or do they attempt to win immediately with a rookie quarterback and an aging superstar?

The Crosby Conundrum

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Crosby isn't just a defensive end; he is the heartbeat of everything that is Las Vegas. However, the pulse is flickering.

Reports have continued to swirl that Crosby’s relationship with the front office soured after he was shut down late in the season to secure draft positioning -- a move that reportedly led Crosby to tell minority owner Tom Brady he’d "never play for the franchise again."

If the Raiders trade Crosby before April, they could potentially net excellent capital. In a league where depth is king, turning one Hall-of-Fame talent into three or four blue-chip starters is the fastest way to fix a roster that currently ranks near the bottom of the league in almost every meaningful category.

Building the Nest for Mendoza

If the Raiders choose to keep Crosby, the pressure to hit on the No. 1 pick becomes astronomical.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the presumptive savior, but the infrastructure awaiting him in Las Vegas is currently a construction zone. The Raiders surrendered a staggering 64 sacks last year, so the offensive line needs tons of work.

Despite the presence of tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty as correlating pieces, bringing a rookie into that environment without significant free-agent reinforcements at tackle and center isn't just risky -- it’s organizational malpractice.

With over $91 million in cap space, the Raiders have the cash to fix the offensive line and lure a top-tier receiver in the open market. But these corresponding moves must happen before April. The front office needs to prove to their fans -- and their disgruntled superstar -- that 2026 won't be another year of "rebuilding the rebuild."

The Raiders are at a fork in the road. One path leads to a traditional, slow-burn rebuild centered on draft capital; the other is a high-stakes gamble on a rookie QB and a veteran core.

Whatever they choose, the "Raider Way" depends on finding an answer before Mendoza's name is likely called to kick off festivities in late April.