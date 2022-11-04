Raiders at Jaguars 2022 Week 9: Game preview and prediction
Raiders at Jaguars Prediction
So how do the Raiders beat the Jaguars and attempt to get their season back on track?
First of all, getting past the 50-yard line with the starting offense would be nice, as would actually game-planning for the other team’s playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. Etienne has enough talent to be a real problem on Sunday, but unfortunately for him, his former Clemson teammate, Lawrence, has not played well all season long.
I would expect Patrick Graham to dial up the pressure against a young quarterback, and force Lawrence into making some crucial mistakes. Jacksonville also is strong at getting after the quarterback, led by Josh Allen, so the team cannot afford for Carr to have happy feet in the pocket on Sunday, and checkdown over and over again.
While Las Vegas has won only two games, they have mostly been in every one they have played outside of last weekend, and so have the Jaguars. The Raiders will end up pulling out the victory on the road on Sunday thanks to the strong rushing of Josh Jacobs, and the defense forcing just enough pressure on Lawrence to cause him to struggle all morning long.
The bottom line, a loss to the Jaguars on Sunday is the death knell for the Raiders’ season, and I do not see it going that way this early. McDaniels and Carr will get on the same page, and the talent level for the Raiders will be too much for Jacksonville in a close road victory for the Silver and Black.
Final Score: Raiders 28, Jaguars 24