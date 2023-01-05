Las Vegas Raiders vs Chiefs 2022 Week 18: 3 things to watch
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18, and here are some key things to keep an eye on in the matchup.
We are down to the final weekend of the 2022 NFL season, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, this season did not go as planned. After signing Derek Carr to an extension this offseason, it is clear they will part ways with him after benching him in favor of Jarrett Stidham down the stretch.
With one more game remaining against their division rival Kansas City, we look at some things to keep an eye on in the matchup.
Can Stidham match his Week 17 magic?
Week 17 was the first NFL start for quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and he did not disappoint. The veteran backup nearly led the Silver and Black to an upset victory over San Francisco, torching the best defense in the league to the tune of 350-plus passing yards and three touchdowns.
On Sunday, he gets his first taste of AFC West action, and will do so against a Kansas City team looking to lock down the No. 1 seed in the AFC. If he can show the same kind of magic he did against the 49ers, he has to be in contention to battle for the QB1 spot with the Raiders next season.
Will Josh Jacobs break some records?
Going into the final game of the 2022 season, there are still plenty of things to keep an eye on. All season long, running back Josh Jacobs has dominated the NFL landscape, becoming the league’s top rusher, and earning himself a monster payday once the season finishes out.
On Saturday, we could be on the cusp of history, as Jacobs is very close to rewriting the Raiders single-season rushing record book. Jacobs is 151 yards shy of Marcus Allen’s 1984 single-season rushing record, and his 12 rushing touchdowns are only one off Allen’s mark set the following season.
Making a statement at home
The 2022 season has been a roller coaster ride for Raider Nation, as the team should be in the playoffs had they not blown so many big leads all season long. However, Week 18 brings a chance to really make a statement at home against a hated division rival, and possible keep Kansas City from earning the No. 1 spot in the conference and a first-round bye in the playoffs.
